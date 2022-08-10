How do high gas prices push up the cost of power?

How do high gas prices push up the cost of power?
How do high gas prices push up the cost of power? / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews August 10, 2022

Russian supply woes have driven European gas prices to previously unimaginable levels, which in turn have boosted European electricity prices to their own records. But as most gas is used for heating, not power generation, why are electricity prices so high?

BCS GM published a chart of gas and power prices and explained the connection between the two.

The chart compares maximum daily electricity prices in Germany vs spot gas prices in the neighbouring Dutch TTF gas spot price market for gas.

“The chart makes clear that natural gas usually sets the maximum price for German electricity. This is logical, as gas-fired power plants are the only ones that can provide the capacity and quick reaction time necessary to balance the market given significant volatility of both demand and the supply of intermittent wind and solar power,” BCS GM said. “Thus, when gas-fired generation is needed (which is often), power prices on the grid must be sufficient to cover the cost of gas as a fuel.”

Even though gas fired power stations don’t provide the baseload supply of power, which is increasingly covered by renewables in Germany, their role of stepping in when demand spikes means the highest cost of power is set by gas.

“This is why the record-high natural gas prices seen since last October have resulted in record-high prices on electricity markets,” BCS GM added.

Gas prices have soared since Gazprom reduced flows of gas to Europe by 60% in June and the subsequent disputes over Nord Stream 1 turbine repair that saw supplies fall further to 20% of the pipeline’s capacity in July has only pushed prices higher. Other disputes over the the ownership of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, and Ukraine's closure of one of the two entry points for Russian gas bound for Europe are affecting European consumers of electricity as well as of gas.

Having said that, gas does not always drive electricity prices: during times of plentiful wind or solar generation, low-efficiency gas peaking plants are not needed, and only more efficient Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plants may be dispatched, explains BCS GM.

But during times of low wind and solar, dispatchable gas plant capacity may run short, meaning prices have to be set by providers even more expensive than peaking gas plants.

“For example, the max price on 18 July of €680/MWh occurred in the early evening, when German onshore wind production was at its lowest point of the month and the sun was setting. Gas dispatch went practically to maximum July levels, as did draws from pumped storage and imports of electricity from neighbouring countries, one of which was presumably more expensive than the most expensive gas plant,” BCS GM concluded.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Germany’s nuclear crunch challenges green future

COMMENT: Can Russia pivot its European gas sales to Asia?

Perspectives | Beijing and Moscow clash over Kazakhstan’s oil

Data

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July

Some analysts argue figures signal inflation is nearing its peak and that the central bank could join its Czech counterpart and end the tightening cycle in September.

Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd

Since the beginning of the year, BET-TR has grown by 5.71% ytd, recovering entirely from the fall caused by the war in Ukraine and deterioration in Romania's economic prospects.

Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century

Population decline across almost all of Emerging Europe will result in the populations of many countries dropping to levels not seen since the early 20th century.

Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn

Russia’s gross international reserves were up by $3.6bn in a week to $571.2bn, at the same time as individuals are buying record amounts of foreign currency.

CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July

The price of natural gas quadrupled compared to July 2021 and the price of electricity increased by 59%.

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July
21 hours ago
Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd
1 day ago
Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
1 day ago
Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn
1 day ago
CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    6 days ago
  5. Can we trust Russia’s economic statistics?
    5 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    19 days ago
  4. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    15 days ago
  5. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss