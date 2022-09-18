Head of North Macedonia’s e-commerce platform Grouper joins Serbia’s Ananas, fuelling takeover rumours

Head of North Macedonia’s e-commerce platform Grouper joins Serbia’s Ananas, fuelling takeover rumours
Grouper was set up as a startup by North Macedonia’s ex-finance minister Nina Angelovska in 2011. / Grouper
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje September 18, 2022

North Macedonia’s ex-finance minister and head of the e-commerce platform Grouper, Nina Angelovska, announced last week that she joined the team of the company's Serbian peer Ananas E-commerce as international business development executive.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg Adria reported on September 14 that it has information that Ananas E-commerce, owned by Delta Holding, is buying Grouper. Reportedly, it has already informed Serbian Commission for Protection of Competition about the concentration.

Ananas (pineapple) E-commerce is part of Serbia’s Delta Holding, founded by controversial businessman Miroslav Miskovic. Grouper (grouper.mk) was set up as a startup by Angelovska in 2011.

“New exciting challenge ahead! Happy to join Ananas E-commerce as int business development executive and contribute to building the regional e-commerce giant,” Angelovska wrote on LinkedIn.

“For us, the customer is king, and every good online shopping experience is a big deal for us. Our journey starts from Serbia, through Bosnia and Herzegovina, [North] Macedonia, Montenegro, Croatia and Slovenia,” the e-commerce platform said on its website.

In January 2022, Delta Holding announced that it is developing an e-commerce platform, Ananas, which will be active in the first half of this year.

“It will be characterised by an extremely large range of goods, cooperation with the largest suppliers, but also a completely new user experience,” Delta said back in January.

Delta announced that investments in Ananas in the next five years will amount to €100mn.

