Head of Kosovo football federation sentenced to nine months in prison

The president of Kosovo’s football federation Agim Ademi has been sentenced to nine months in prison for attempted coercion in a case dating back to 2012.
The Kosovo Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling issued in July to 58-year Agim Ademi.
Ademi’s friend Muharrem Rama received a one-year prison sentence.
Both were accused of forcing a business to collaborate in July 2012 to pay €30,000 or donate a BMW X5 luxury vehicle to a Pristina municipality official to receive falsified documents relating to a real estate transaction, Radio Free Europe reported on February 26. The indictment was filed in 2014.
Ademi has been president of the Football Federation of Kosovo since July 2018.
