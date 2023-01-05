Hacker collective Anonymous downs Serbian defence ministry website

World’s largest hacker community tells Serbian president: “Stop Destabilizing the region and stop supporting Russia.” / Anonymous Operations via Twitter
By bne IntelliNews January 5, 2023

Hacker collective Anonymous has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the Serbian defence ministry website. 

The group has repeatedly sent threats to President Aleksandar Vucic since December, urging Serbia to stop its actions in Kosovo. The threats came amid an escalation of the situation in northern Kosovo where local Serb erected barricades in protest against the authorities in Pristina. 

As of the afternoon of January 5, the Ministry of Defence website was not reachable.

“#Anonymous has launched #OpSerbia taking numerous government websites down the past few days. Targeting government infrastructure,” said a tweet from the Anonymous Operations Twitter account.  

“Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wants a fight then a fight is coming his way. Stop Destabilizing the region and stop supporting #Russia. Expect Us!” 

Another tweet addressed the president as “fascist Aleksandar” and told him not to "waste time with dogs”. 

Vucic responded by posting a video of himself playing with his dogs on on Instagram with the caption” "We are getting ready to fight against anonymity.”

“Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made fun of the threat from the world's largest hacker community #Anonymous,” said a response from one of the community accounts. 

“Aleksandar Vucic, f*** around and find out?” another poster added.

