Growth of Slovenia’s output prices accelerates to 17.9% y/y in March
By bne IntelliNews April 21, 2022

Slovenia’s output prices jumped by 17.9% y/y in March, accelerating from the 16.5% y/y increase in the previous month, the Slovenian statistics office said on April 21.

The producer price index (PPI) started to increase rapidly at the beginning of 2021.

On a monthly basis, the PPI grew by 1.3% in March, slowing from a 4.4% increase in the previous month.

The biggest annual increase in output prices in March was recorded in the electricity sector, by 68.5%.

In the key manufacturing sector, the PPI went up by 16.1%, following a 14.5% growth a month earlier.

In mining and quarrying, PPI rose by 7.7%. In water supply, it gained 4.1% y/y.

Output prices on the domestic market in Slovenia were higher by 20.3% y/y in the third month of the year, and grew by 15.4% in the non-domestic market.

In 2021, Slovenia’s output prices increased by 5.5%, after edging down 0.2% in 2020.

