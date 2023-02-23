Google to acquire Croatian maths app Photomath

By bne IntelliNews February 23, 2023

Google is set to acquire the Croatian maths app Photomath if allowed by the European Commission, Reuters reported on February 22.

The app has gained significant popularity since its release four years ago. Photomath answers and explains maths problems. It has a smart camera calculator which lets users simply point the phone’s cameras at a mathematical formula – with the answer appearing almost immediately on screen.

Its founder Damir Sabol created the app after struggling to explain maths concepts in an easy, approachable way when helping his own children with their maths homework.

Reuters reported that a Google spokesman has confirmed the deal. The European Commission should decide whether to give a green light to the deal by March 28.

In 2021, Photomath secured $23mn in series A funding to further develop its application for learning mathematics, which has been downloaded more than 300mn times, according to its website. Its popularity was helped by the shift to homeschooling during the pandemic lockdowns.  

Photomath has attracted significant investors since its launch, including Menlo Ventures, LearnCapital, Goodwater Capital, GSV Ventures and Cherubic. It is one of a growing number of prominent Croatian tech companies to have raised venture capital funding. 

