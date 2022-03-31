Germany says Putin has agreed to keep payments for gas in euros

Germany says Putin has agreed to keep payments for gas in euros
Germany says Putin agreed to keep payments for gas in euros
By bne IntelliNews March 31, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has climbed down from a demand that Europe pay its gas bills in rubles and will allow payment in euros for the meantime, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on March 30.

The Russian leader said money would be paid into Gazprombank, which is not subject to sanctions, and then transferred in rubles to Russia, according to a German statement cited by DW.

The Kremlin warned its Western customers on March 27 that it would no longer accept foreign exchange payments within days from "unfriendly" countries and that all contracts for deliveries of gas to Europe would have to be made in rubles. Many European customers said they would refuse to pay in rubles and that any demand to switch to the Russian currency would be a breach of contract and grounds for termination of those contracts.

The move was seen by economists as a way to support the ruble by forcing foreign governments to buy billions of euros worth of rubles on the Moscow Exchange. Germany alone has paid €4bn for gas imports since the start of the war in Ukraine.

During a government meeting on March 30 Scholz repeated that Germany is committed to a G7 agreement that energy supplies from Russia would be paid for only in euros or US dollars.

Scholz added that Berlin received assurances the same day from Moscow that Europe could continue to pay for gas with foreign exchange.

Analysts speculate that Putin may have climbed down from his hard line due to the technical problems of making ruble payments associated with issues making transfers harder following the SWIFT sanctions on Russia that make international payments difficult.  

Putin told Scholz in a phone call that the money would be paid into Gazprombank and then transferred in rubles to Russia, a German statement said. The bank is not currently subject to sanctions.

"Scholz did not agree to this procedure in the conversation, but asked for written information to better understand the procedure," the statement added.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin told Scholz that "the decision taken should not lead to worsening of contractual terms for European importer companies."

At the same meeting Germany launched an emergency plan to wean itself off Russian gas as soon as 2025.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban

An energy embargo on Russia would hurt Europe as much as Russia

Poland presents timetable for ending Russian energy imports by 2023

News

Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban

Russia is reportedly mulling an export ban on uranium, used by the US to generate electricity. Unlike bans on other commodity exports (such as aluminium or palladium), this would probably not cause insuperable problems for US or the global market.

Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates to 5%

CNB still sees inflation as the bigger threat to the Czech economy, despite the growing evidence of stagflation.

Burnt mail-in-ballots for Hungary's election found in a Romanian landfill

Opposition suspect ethnic Hungarian parties in neighbouring countries of widespread fraud and call for postal ballots to be invalidated.

Bulgarian PM says Russian spies created rift with North Macedonia to stall EU enlargement

EU officials fear the slow enlargement process is leading to democratic backsliding in the Western Balkans, and creating opportunities for Russia and China to increase their influence.

Moscow warns Islamist militant infiltration of Central Asia could 'export instability to Russia'

Foreign Minister Lavrov says plans of Islamic State and build-up of detachments of Jamaat Ansarullah and Islamic Movement Uzbekistan around Afghan-Tajik and Afghan-Uzbek borders “are an alarming sign”.

Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban
7 hours ago
Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates to 5%
7 hours ago
Burnt mail-in-ballots for Hungary's election found in a Romanian landfill
9 hours ago
Bulgarian PM says Russian spies created rift with North Macedonia to stall EU enlargement
16 hours ago
Moscow warns Islamist militant infiltration of Central Asia could 'export instability to Russia'
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    3 days ago
  2. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    3 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    8 days ago
  4. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    1 day ago
  5. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    16 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    19 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    30 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  4. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    3 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss