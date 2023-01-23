Germany announces new €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine

Germany announces new €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine
Germany is Ukraine's second biggest military donor after the US / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin January 23, 2023

Germany has announced a €1bn spring military aid package for Ukraine. Germany will provide Ukraine with a €1bn ($1.1bn) military assistance package, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said at the Ramstein-8 summit on January 20, according to Ukrinform.

Netherlands is to supply 2 Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. The Netherlands will supply the air defence systems to Ukraine, according to a letter from Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren to the Dutch House of Representatives, reported NOS news organisation.

There is no decision yet on Leopard tanks for Ukraine. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on January 20 that an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard tanks had not been reached yet. "I'm very sure there will be a decision in the short term, but I don't know how the decision will look," Pistorius told reporters.

German intelligence has been alarmed by high losses of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut. According to Der Spiegel, during a secret meeting held this week in the Bundestag, the foreign intelligence service informed security politicians that Ukraine is losing a "three-digit number of soldiers" daily. The report doesn't specify how the losses are counted and whether they include wounded and captured.

Related Content

Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer

Russians escaping Putin’s war face tough sanctuary in Mongolia

Russia’s Lavrov arrives in South Africa to continue Kremlin’s charm offensive

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer

Russians escaping Putin’s war face tough sanctuary in Mongolia

Russia’s Lavrov arrives in South Africa to continue Kremlin’s charm offensive

News

Serbian president says Belgrade must accept Kosovo plan if it wants to join EU

Aleksandar Vucic prepares Serbia for compromise solution with Kosovo, warning its EU integration process will stop if it doesn't accept the French-German proposal on solving the dispute.

Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning

"Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their Nato membership," declares Turkish strongman.

Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer

Ukraine has lost control of Soledar, although fighting is still ongoing in the war-torn Donetsk town, the Kyiv Independent reported on January 22.

Challenger to Erdogan to be named

There are limits to how much the May elections can be rigged, particularly in the big cities, says academic, as date for strongman’s re-election bid is confirmed.

Polls show General Petr Pavel holds clear lead ahead of Czech presidential run-off

Populist candidate Andrej Babis makes huge gaffe in TV debate by saying that, if elected president, he would not abide by Nato Article 5 requirement to defend neighbours from a Russian invasion.

Serbian president says Belgrade must accept Kosovo plan if it wants to join EU
1 hour ago
Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning
2 hours ago
Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer
3 hours ago
Challenger to Erdogan to be named
11 hours ago
Polls show General Petr Pavel holds clear lead ahead of Czech presidential run-off
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 hours ago
  2. Running out of ammo
    4 days ago
  3. Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
    4 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    13 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    15 hours ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    18 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    22 days ago
  3. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  4. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 hours ago
  5. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss