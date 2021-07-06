FSUOGM: Gazprom sends record volumes to Europe

FSUOGM: Gazprom sends record volumes to Europe
By bne IntelliNews July 6, 2021

Russia’s Gazprom exported record volumes of gas to Europe during the first half of the year, despite recent claims in the press that the company has been withholding supply to jack up prices, NewsBase reports.

Gazprom’s supplies to non-CIS states were up 25.7% year on year at 99.9bn cubic metres, the company said. This is largest amount of gas it has sent in a six-month period since the first half of 2018, when it delivered an all-time record of 101.2 bcm.

During the first six months of this year, supplies to Turkey more than tripled to 14.64 bcm. One of Turkey’s long-term contracts for gas from Azerbaijan recently expired and the two sides are yet to renew it. Gazprom’s supplies to Germany, its largest market in Europe, were up 43.4% at 28.87 bcm.

Gazprom has blamed Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) for offering interruptible transit capacity on unfavourable terms, restricting how much gas it can send to Europe. On June 28, Gazprom once again refused to book the 63.7 mcm per day of interruptible transit capacity that GTSOU offered in a tender for July. The company did not book any interruptible capacity in May or June either.

The latest refusal comes despite the fact that both Gazprom’s Yamal-Europe and Nord Stream 2 will undergo maintenance this month. In related news, the Novatek-led Yamal LNG consortium reported on July 2 that this plant would be offline between August 1 and 19 so that scheduled maintenance work could take place.

If you’d like to read more about the key events shaping the former Soviet Union’s oil and gas sector then please click here for NewsBase’s FSU Monitor, or sign up for a two trial to NewsBase here.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Huge secret bonuses paid to top Naftogaz executives exposed

bneGREEN: What is green?

ING: OPEC+ fails to come to a deal

News

Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail

A Belarusian court sentenced presidential candidate Viktor Babariko to 14 years in jail on what are widely seen as politically motivated embezzlement charges.

Huge secret bonuses paid to top Naftogaz executives exposed

When Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev was fired in April he pocketed $12.7mn in bonuses as part of his contract, the Kyiv Post reported in an investigation into pay and bonuses at the state-owned gas company on June 6.

Erdogan boasts of abduction of Turkish-born Kyrgyz educator Orhon Inandi

Turkish president says 100 individuals with links to the Gulen movement have been abducted and brought to Turkey.

More upside seen in shares of Russian banking TCS Group

Sberbank CIB analysts still see a "decent upside" in the shares of Russian banking group TCS, even though they have tripled in value in the last two years.

Romania’s stock exchange outperforms Western peers as index hits all-time high

The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET has increased by almost 22% since the beginning of this year, double the 10.5% growth recorded by the LSE’s FTSE 100.

Belarus sentences presidential candidate Babariko to 14 years in jail
13 hours ago
Huge secret bonuses paid to top Naftogaz executives exposed
13 hours ago
Erdogan boasts of abduction of Turkish-born Kyrgyz educator Orhon Inandi
1 day ago
More upside seen in shares of Russian banking TCS Group
1 day ago
Romania’s stock exchange outperforms Western peers as index hits all-time high
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    8 days ago
  2. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    2 days ago
  3. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    8 days ago
  4. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: The new khan of Mongolia
    7 days ago
  5. Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan
    2 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    8 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    23 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    22 days ago
  4. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    2 months ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss