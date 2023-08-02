French IT company Atos close to finalising talks with Czech oligarch Kretinsky

CEO of Atos Nourdine Bihame said he is "very pleased with the envisioned transaction". / Atos
By bne IntelliNews August 2, 2023

French multinational IT company Atos is in the “final stage” of talks with EP Equity Investment (EPEI), an investment vehicle controlled by Czech energy and media oligarch Daniel Kretinsky.

The deal, valued at €2bn, involves the sale of 100% of Atos’ Tech Foundations. EPEI also commits “to subscribe to the reserved capital increase of Eviden”, Atos’ unit owning cybersecurity and application modernisation, a press release distributed by a spokesperson for Kretinsky’s and Patrik Tkac’s VESA Equity Investment states.

“Acquiring Tech Foundations represents a great opportunity for us to invest in large-scale European IT infrastructure and services and provide our support for Tech Foundations business line to continue providing reliable and valuable services,” commented Kretinsky.  

CEO of Atos Nourdine Bihame said he is “very pleased with the envisioned transaction, which demonstrates EPEI’s full confidence in the capabilities and potential of Tech Foundations and Eviden.” 

Czech and French media pointed out that this would be Kretinsky’s first venture into the IT sector.

“The fact that critical data storing infrastructure for European clients is located in the EU and operated by the EU company is and will be an essential cyber security prerequisite and the key differentiating factor,” Kretinsky also said, adding that he believes in the “growth potential of Eviden” and “will continue to develop the Atos brand”. 

Kretinsky and Tkac have been on an extraordinary shopping spree across the continent in recent months, which involves key infrastructure sectors such as energy or media, but EPEI has also ventured into UK’s Royal Mail and Dutch PostNL. Kretinsky also became the major shareholder in football side West Ham.

EPEI said it has agreed with Marc Ladreit Lacharriere's FIMALAC to hold discussions about the “potential minority participation of FIMALAC in the acquisition of Tech Foundations and the increase of registered capital of Eviden”. FIMALAC also formed a consortium with Kretinsky in the recent takeover of the French debt-stricken retail chain Casino. 

Atos employs over 120,000 people and handles 111 data centres in 43 countries. It also operates building hardware for the French military.

EPEI said its equity at the end of 2022 amounted to €2.6bn based on preliminary financial statements, "with a strong potential for further increase, especially by depositing additional assets". EPEI sales amounted to €17bn, its Ebitda to €1.1bn and it employs 94,000 employees.

Reports

