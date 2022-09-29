French Alten takes over Romanian tech firm Qualitance

French Alten takes over Romanian tech firm Qualitance
Qualitance was founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Radu Constantinescu and Ioan Iacob. / Qualitance
By bne IntelliNews September 29, 2022

Qualitance, an international tech and innovation company founded in Romania, has been sold by its founders Radu Constantinescu and Ioan Iacob to Alten, a French technology and innovation consultancy and services group with international operations in 30 countries.

Qualitance builds digital products and businesses for global organisations and start-ups. Through this acquisition, Alten Group will strengthen its presence in Romania and increase its ability to access new projects and clients from Central and Eastern Europe.

"Sharing a common vision with regard to the impact and evolution of technology in business and society, we are all the more confident that together we will be able to help even more organisations across Central and Eastern Europe to design and implement their digital transformation strategies fast and in a sustainable manner,” said Axel Girardetti, Central & Eastern Europe director at Alten Group.

Constantinescu owned 48.4% of the company and Iacob 38.7%, with the remaining shares distributed as incentives or under sale contracts.

The sale was “a natural step in the evolution of the company,” said Constantinescu.

"The opportunity to become part of Alten Group delights us as we are sharing not just complementary know-how and talent, but also the same business philosophy centered on the needs and success of organizations, their clients, and employees,” he added. 

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Council and other conditions precedent agreed by the parties.

ROPTR law firm acted as a sell-side consultant.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan: President pins week-long cyberattacks on foreign-based plotters

Hungary's 4iG signs new deal to acquire Israel's Spacecom

Albania signs $6mn satellite deal to fight drugs and crime

Tech

Kazakhstan: President pins week-long cyberattacks on foreign-based plotters

Tokayev says their intention is to derail his political reform agenda.

Hungary's 4iG signs new deal to acquire Israel's Spacecom

4iG allowed to acquire a 20% stake in satellite company as a "first step" and three years later take majority control if Israeli communications ministry approves.

Albania signs $6mn satellite deal to fight drugs and crime

Tirana agrees with US-based Satellogic USA Inc. to develop a dedicated satellite constellation that will enable satellite monitoring of the country’s territory.

Regime’s response to Iran protests strands digital economy in social media ‘desert’

Cutting off Instagram has put around 400,000 businesses “at risk of annihilation”, says analyst.

US venture firm launches new fund with exclusive Ukrainian focus

Earlier this month ffVC, an international VC firm comprised of several funds in the US and Europe, announced the launch of a new fund exclusively dedicated to Ukrainian founders and startups.

Kazakhstan: President pins week-long cyberattacks on foreign-based plotters
13 hours ago
Hungary's 4iG signs new deal to acquire Israel's Spacecom
3 days ago
Albania signs $6mn satellite deal to fight drugs and crime
3 days ago
Regime’s response to Iran protests strands digital economy in social media ‘desert’
4 days ago
US venture firm launches new fund with exclusive Ukrainian focus
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    6 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    4 days ago
  3. Russian oil exports still booming and the EU is still a major buyer
    4 days ago
  4. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    6 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    7 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    13 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    20 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    6 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    4 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss