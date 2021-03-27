FPRI BMB Ukraine: Majority of Ukrainians want to join the EU

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Majority of Ukrainians want to join the EU
60% of Ukrainians want to join the EU and only a quarter are opposed, says a new poll. In the west of the country 84% are in favour but in the east only 46% support the idea.
By FPRI BMB Ukraine March 27, 2021

According to a recent survey from the Razumkov Centre, 59% of Ukrainians are in favour of their country joining the EU, while 26% are opposed. That said, the polling results show significant variation when broken down by region, age group and political leaning.

Western Ukrainian respondents showed the highest support for EU accession, with 84% in favour and just 8.5% opposed. Among respondents from central Ukraine, 63% are in favour and 19% are opposed. In the country’s east, 46% of respondents don’t want to see Ukraine join the European Union, compared with 38.5% that do. In the South, opinion is split, with 41.5% respondents for and 42% against.

Ukraine’s young people also show significant support for EU integration, with 76% of those aged 18 to 29 in favour of joining the union, compared with 44% of people over 60. That said, it’s worth noting that the share of respondents in favour of joining the EU is greater than the number of those opposed across all age groups.

Asked how they would vote in a hypothetical referendum on EU accession, 59% of all respondents said they would vote “yes” among those who definitely intended to vote, this figure rose to 80%. Interestingly, 96% of pro-EU respondents said they would vote in such a referendum, while only 46% of EU opponents said they would cast a ballot (an almost equal share, 47%, said they wouldn’t vote in the referendum at all).

Among European Solidarity supporters, 91% said they would vote “yes” in a referendum on joining the EU, while 5% said they would vote “no.” The vast majority of Servant of the People’s electorate was also in favour 78% (versus 13% who were opposed). Most Batkivshchyna supporters, 60% would also vote “yes.” Unsurprisingly, 73% of respondents who support the pro-Russian Opposition Platform For Life said they would vote “no.”

At the same time, Ukrainians aren’t overly optimistic about the future of their country’s relations with the European Union. Indeed, 39% of respondents expect relations to remain unchanged, while 26% believe they will improve, and 10% expect things to deteriorate. The share of “Euro-optimists” was highest among Servant of the People voters (48%), followed by European Solidarity supporters (38%).

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine poised for take off

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Germany remains conflicted over Nord Stream 2

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Protesters trash Bankova’s façade in Sternenko demonstrations

Opinion

OPINION: How bad can it get if US imposes sanctions on Russian debt?

Sovereign debt sanctions targeting Russia's ability to issue foreign currency debts are once again in the news, with the Biden administration and Boris Johnson’s UK government both said to be considering the move.

OPINION: Erdogan – how do I hate thee? Let me count the ways…

Julian Rimmer mulls over the management style of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and why Turkey always seems to be in crisis.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Germany remains conflicted over Nord Stream 2

During the 4th German-Ukrainian Business Forum, Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasised Ukraine and Germany’s long-standing partnership, but she remained committed to the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Protesters trash Bankova’s façade in Sternenko demonstrations

On Saturday, March 20, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the President’s Office in Kyiv, demanding the immediate release of Serhiy Sternenko, a controversial Odesa activist who was sentenced to seven years in prison last month.

COMMENT: How the USSR’s collapse is remembered in Russia today

Thirty years on and the jury is not out on this question. When it comes to the Soviet collapse, Russians increasingly regret this momentous event.

OPINION: How bad can it get if US imposes sanctions on Russian debt?
2 days ago
OPINION: Erdogan – how do I hate thee? Let me count the ways…
2 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Germany remains conflicted over Nord Stream 2
4 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Protesters trash Bankova’s façade in Sternenko demonstrations
4 days ago
COMMENT: How the USSR’s collapse is remembered in Russia today
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: Frantic defence of lira’s 8.00 line as foreign investors scramble to offload all Turkish papers
    6 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  3. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko names possible successors
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 days ago
  5. ISTANBUL BLOG: When will the lira dam break?
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    25 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    21 days ago
  4. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    24 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss