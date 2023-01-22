FPRI BMB Russia: Wagner PMC Ltd.

FPRI BMB Russia: Wagner PMC Ltd.
The Russian Private Military Company Wagner has registered as a company for the first time and Russia's Ministry of Defence has admitted to its existence for the first time. / bne IntelliNews
By Alex Nice for FPRI BMB Russia in London January 22, 2023

The notorious Wager mercenary group registered as a joint-stock company on December 27. The group, which has not been an official legal entity until now, registered under the name “PMC Wagner Centre” at the address of the Wagner Technology Centre that opened in St. Petersburg last year. The registration documents describe the group as being involved in “business and management consulting, publishing, media, scientific development, and the leasing of ships and airplanes.” Shareholders of the company were not disclosed.

Despite the description on their registration, Wagner is known for privately contracting soldiers, including prisoners, to fight in the war in Ukraine. As of late October, Wagner had recruited over 20,000 inmates to fight in the war in exchange for monthly payments and presidential pardons, according to the NGO Russia Behind Bars.

This is despite the fact that private military companies are illegal in Russia and Russian law does not allow prisoners to be released in exchange for military service. However, the Kremlin turning a blind eye toward Wagner is nothing new; since its founding in 2014, the group has been illicitly involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

On January 13, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that Russian forces had taken control of the Ukrainian city of Soledar. Although the ministry did not mention the Wagner group in their initial press release, oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin (who admitted in September to founding Wagner PMC) claimed that Wagner fighters were responsible for the victory.

“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar…No units other than Wagner PMC fighters were involved in the storming of Soledar,” Prigozhin said.

The Ministry of Defence later published a new press release acknowledging Wagner’s role. “As for the direct assault on the city blocks of Soledar…this combat mission was successfully carried out by the courageous and selfless actions of the volunteers of the Wagner assault squads,” it said.

This is the first mention of the Wagner PMC in any of the Ministry of Defence’s press releases on the war. There continue to be rumours of conflict between the Ministry of Defence and Wagner, which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called “information speculation.” Peskov also remarked: “sometimes our friends behave in such a way that we don’t need enemies.” Since the takeover of Soledar, Prigozhin claims that Wagner forces have also taken control of the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut.

An ex-Wagner commander is now seeking asylum after fleeing to the Norwegian border last Friday. Andrei Medvedev claims to have witnessed the extrajudicial killings of several Wagner soldiers who refused to fight in Ukraine. Medvedev was in the same unit as Yevgeny Nuzhin, who was notoriously killed for deserting in a gruesome bludgeoning that was caught on video. According to the NGO Gulagu.net, Medvedev is already testifying against Prigozhin with regard to these extrajudicial killings. Prigozhin has denied Wagner’s involvement in Nuzhin’s killing, but also called the video “magnificent work.” “A dog should have a dog’s death,” he said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer

Russians escaping Putin’s war face tough sanctuary in Mongolia

Russia’s Lavrov arrives in South Africa to continue Kremlin’s charm offensive

News

Serbian president says Belgrade must accept Kosovo plan if it wants to join EU

Aleksandar Vucic prepares Serbia for compromise solution with Kosovo, warning its EU integration process will stop if it doesn't accept the French-German proposal on solving the dispute.

Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning

"Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their Nato membership," declares Turkish strongman.

Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer

Ukraine has lost control of Soledar, although fighting is still ongoing in the war-torn Donetsk town, the Kyiv Independent reported on January 22.

Challenger to Erdogan to be named

There are limits to how much the May elections can be rigged, particularly in the big cities, says academic, as date for strongman’s re-election bid is confirmed.

Polls show General Petr Pavel holds clear lead ahead of Czech presidential run-off

Populist candidate Andrej Babis makes huge gaffe in TV debate by saying that, if elected president, he would not abide by Nato Article 5 requirement to defend neighbours from a Russian invasion.

Serbian president says Belgrade must accept Kosovo plan if it wants to join EU
1 hour ago
Erdogan locks Sweden out of Nato after Qur’an burning
2 hours ago
Ukraine loses control of Soledar as Russia sees first victory since summer
3 hours ago
Challenger to Erdogan to be named
11 hours ago
Polls show General Petr Pavel holds clear lead ahead of Czech presidential run-off
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 hours ago
  2. Running out of ammo
    4 days ago
  3. Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media
    4 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    13 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    15 hours ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    18 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    22 days ago
  3. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  4. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 hours ago
  5. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss