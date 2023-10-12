Fossil fuel subsidies on the rise

Fossil fuel subsidies on the rise
Despite the climate crisis and extreme weather this year, governments are continuing to pay out fossile fuel subsidies that are making the problems worse. / Statista
By Martin Armstrong for Statista October 12, 2023

According to calculations by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $7 trillion were spent on direct and indirect subsidies for fossil fuels in 2022. The war in Ukraine and the resulting rise in energy prices are partly responsible for the significant increase in the previous year, reports Statista.

But even before that, the trend was already upwards, as this infographic illustrates. Subsidies are also likely to increase in the future. According to analysts, the reason for this is the economic growth of the Global South and the resulting increase in the consumption of coal, oil and gas.

Government support for fossil fuels is equivalent to just over seven% of the planet's economic output. A direct comparison with another important government budget item, for example, shows how enormous this sum is. Education spending by all countries combined accounts for 4.3% of global gross domestic product.

Countering fossil fuel subsidies, according to the IMF, would not only offer a chance to put humanity back on track to meet its climate goals, but could also prevent 1.6mn premature deaths per year and increase government revenues by $4.4 trillion.

Infographic: Fossil Fuel Subsidies on the Rise | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

IMF expects subdued growth as 'tightening starts to bite'

IMF: Geoeconomic fragmentation threatens Food security and clean energy transition

Ghanaian supporters of Russian mercenary group Wagner arrested for allegedly plotting coup

Data

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

ING analysts say inflation "sticker than expected" as price pressures exceed estimates in most categories.

Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance

Romania reports 5.8% y/y annual decline in industrial production and an even steeper deterioration of 6.2% y/y in the core manufacturing sector.

Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 10.2% in September

IMF forecasts consumer prices in Serbia will increase by 12.4% in 2023 but slow to 5.3% in 2024.

CBR reiterates hawkish stance as Russia’s inflation hits 6%

Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 5.9% as of October 2, coming close to breaching the full-year target of the Central Bank of Russia of 6%-7% (chart), Tass reported citing the address of the CBR’s Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin to the Duma.

Wheat prices edge lower as Russian exports expected to slow

Chicago wheat futures dipped on October 9 as export prices in major supplier Russia fell further, on expectations of slowing Russian grain exports in the rest of the year, reports Hellenic Shipping News.

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts
13 hours ago
Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance
13 hours ago
Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 10.2% in September
13 hours ago
CBR reiterates hawkish stance as Russia’s inflation hits 6%
1 day ago
Wheat prices edge lower as Russian exports expected to slow
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    9 days ago
  4. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    5 days ago
  5. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    4 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    21 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    20 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss