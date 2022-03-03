Former Moldovan PM says if Russia occupies Odesa next target is Transnistria

Former Moldovan PM says if Russia occupies Odesa next target is Transnistria
US media report, citing military sources, that Russian warships are headed towards the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.
By bne IntelliNews March 3, 2022

The tipping point for what currently is seen as a more or less stable situation in Moldova would be the occupation of the Ukrainian port of Odesa on the Black Sea by Russia, former Moldovan prime minister Ion Sturza commented on March 2.

The next step after Odesa is setting up a corridor towards Transnistria in Moldova, Sturza claimed. Transnistria, which lies between the eastern bank of the Dniester river and Moldova's border with Ukraine, has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since the early 1990s. 

On the evening of March 2, US media reported, citing military sources, that Russian warships have been seen heading from Crimea towards Odesa. This indicates it could be Russia’s next target on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast after Kherson and Mariupol.

“In terms of military security, Moldovans are on their own and have no resources or ability to defend themselves. We have a well-trained Russian army in Transnistria. In case Odesa and Tiraspol fall, the Russians will reach only 50 km from Chisinau and only the Dniester will separate us," Sturza declared during the ZF Live business show.

Moldova’s position is highly vulnerable, he warned — in contrast with the reassurances from the Moldovan authorities.

Both Moldovan President Maia Sandu and European Commission High Representative Josep Borrell said during a joint press conference in Chisinau on March 2 that there is no risk of the war in Ukraine expanding to Moldova.

“It is a complicated situation, but as I said before: there are no premises at the moment to believe that this military action, this war, will reach the territory of the Republic of Moldova. The authorities are doing everything they can to ensure security and peace in the future,” said Sandu.

“Instability close to the national borders can always be problematic, but we don't think there is a risk that the war itself will spread to your territory. The biggest concern is the flow of refugees, so matters that are not related to military actions," said Borrell.

Sandu has condemned the military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. But she also defended the position of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicu Popescu, who stressed that Moldova will not join the group of countries enforcing sanctions against Russia as it simply cannot afford to do so. 

"There are many reasons [not to join the sanctions], including the fact that our society, our economy, our energy system are too vulnerable to make it difficult for the Republic of Moldova in such positions, which involve costs," said Popescu on February 28.

Earlier this week, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko appeared to have given away Russia’s invasion plan on live TV, with the footage going viral on social media.

At a conference with members of the Security Council and top officials of the Council of Ministers on March 1, Lukashenko stood in front of a map of Ukraine which appears to show military facilities destroyed by missiles from Belarus, attack directions and Ukraine divided into four sectors.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Moldova appears to be included in Russia’s invasion plans, prompting fears that the small republic would also be dragged into the war, as a red arrow pointing from Odesa leads into Transnistria. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Nato rethinks the security of its Eastern Flank

President of Belarus reveals Russian invasion plans in viral video

Moldovan government moves to prevent food shortages and price hikes

News

Hungary left isolated as all other EU states announce they are quitting IIB and IBEC

The Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Romania have announced that they will quit the two Soviet-era international banks because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UN General Assembly overwhelmingly votes to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

An emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine on February 24. Only five members voted against the resolution six days later.

Georgia to apply for EU candidate status

Several EU member states from Central and Eastern Europe have backed fast-track membership for Ukraine, though Western European members are more cautious.

First five-hour round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks ends with no progress, PACE votes to offer Ukraine candidate status

The five-hour talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegates on February 28 ended with no results, as Russia continued to incrementally ratchet up its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine ‘puts new shipment of Turkish combat drones into service’

Bayraktar TB2s have reportedly notched up several battlefield successes.

Hungary left isolated as all other EU states announce they are quitting IIB and IBEC
10 hours ago
UN General Assembly overwhelmingly votes to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
10 hours ago
Georgia to apply for EU candidate status
13 hours ago
First five-hour round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks ends with no progress, PACE votes to offer Ukraine candidate status
14 hours ago
Ukraine ‘puts new shipment of Turkish combat drones into service’
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    1 day ago
  2. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    7 days ago
  3. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    6 days ago
  4. Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    4 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Countdown for Serbia to choose between Russia and the West
    6 days ago
  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    1 day ago
  2. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    7 days ago
  3. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    6 days ago
  5. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss