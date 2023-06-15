Former Czech PM handed a conditional 2.5 year prison sentence

Former Czech PM handed a conditional 2.5 year prison sentence
The police raid on Petr Necas' office led to disgust with the country's political elite and paved the way for early elections later that year, which brought to parliament new populist and far-right parties. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 15, 2023

Former Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas was handed a prison sentence of 2.5 years suspended for four years and a fine of CZK1mn (€41,953) for his role in bribing parliamentarians with lucrative public posts in exchange for their support for his cabinet’s tax package.

The affair was one of the reasons his rightwing Civic Democrat led government collapsed in 2013 after police units stormed government offices and several ministries in what is probably the most high-profile police raid in Czechia’s history.   Necas is the only Czech premier to be convicted of a serious offence committed in office up to now. 

Necas’ wife Jana Necasova (then Nagyova), who was the then head of his cabinet and who has also faced charges for abuse of military intelligence in a separate hearing, was handed a conditional 2 year prison term and a fine of CZK300,000 as was the then Deputy Minister of Agriculture Roman Bocek.

“The act” was “clearly proven”, judge Anezka Pudilova said in a verdict quoted by the Czech Press Agency (CTK). The accused faced a sentence of up to 6 years of jail time, and evidence included Necasova's text messages.  

The sentence is not yet in legal force, and Necas’ lawyer Adam Cerny has appealed it at the Prague 1 courtroom. All three sentenced deny any wrongdoing. Cerny argued that the offer of posts does not constitute bribery.

Necasova and Bocek promised parliamentarians Marek Snajdr, Petr Tluchor and Ivan Fuksa high-profile public posts if they backed the cabinet’s tax legislation. After getting approved, Snajdr became the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the state oil reserves company Cepro and Fuksa a member of the board of the Czech Aeroholding company operating the country’s main airport Ruzyne in Prague.

The police raid in June 2013 led to disgust with the country's political elite and paved the way for early elections later that year, which brought to parliament new populist and far-right parties, the ANO vehicle of billionaire Andrej Babis and the SPD vehicle of another businessman Tomio Okamura.  In the meantime, the country was run by a technocratic cabinet comprised of allies of the then-president Milos Zeman.  

All three Civic Democrat (ODS) premiers – Vaclav Klaus, Milan Topolanek and Necas – have had to resign at least in part over corruption scandals. The ODS, under Petr Fiala, was only able to return to power in 2022 as part of a five-party coalition.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Entain launches £750mn buyout offer for Polish sports betting company STS Holdings

Czech court jails former top executives over mine privatisation scandal

bneGREEN: Europe saves €100bn from the switch to renewables due to the Ukraine war

News

Russian supermarket giant Magnit offers to buy out global investors at a 50% discount

Russia’s biggest supermarket chain Magnit has offered to buy out its international investors are knock down prices whose shares in the company have been blocked due to sanctions related capital restrictions.

Russian President Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of raw material exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of its raw materials export dependency during his keynote speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 16.

SPIEF 2023: Key quotes from Putin's speech at Russia's Davos

Instead of trying to tempt Western capital, SPIEF 2023 has focused on topics such as sovereignty, resilience against international sanctions, and fostering partnerships with countries in the global south, such as India, Brazil and the UAE.

Missiles rain down on Kyiv as African leaders arrive on peace mission

Explosions were heard across the city as Ukraine’s air-defence lept into action. Six hypersonic Kinzahl missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two drones were shot down.

South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality

In a video posted while an air raid alert was still active in Kyiv on Friday morning, a spokesman for the office of the South African president said he had “arrived here safely”.

Russian supermarket giant Magnit offers to buy out global investors at a 50% discount
4 hours ago
Russian President Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of raw material exports
5 hours ago
SPIEF 2023: Key quotes from Putin's speech at Russia's Davos
7 hours ago
Missiles rain down on Kyiv as African leaders arrive on peace mission
8 hours ago
South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    7 days ago
  2. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    7 days ago
  3. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    6 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    10 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    22 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss