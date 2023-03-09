Foreign agents bill withdrawn from Georgian parliament

Foreign agents bill withdrawn from Georgian parliament
Thousands of demonstrators came out in Tbilisi to protest against a Russian inspired law to label foreign-funded NGOs as "foreign agents". / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 9, 2023

The ruling Georgian Dream Party has withdrawn the controversial "foreign agents" bill from the Georgian parliament that had sparked two days of mass protests in Tbilisi, the state television channel Imedi reported on the morning of March 9.

According to the ruling party's statement broadcast on television, it has decided to withdraw the bill "unconditionally" due to the public backlash.

"We see that the adopted draft law has caused differences of opinion in society. The machine of lies was able to present the bill in a negative light and mislead a certain part of the public. The false label of 'Russian law' was attached to the draft law, and its adoption in the first reading was presented as a departure from the European course in the eyes of a part of the public," read the statement. 

Georgian Dream claimed that "radical forces" had pulled young Georgians into rising up against the government. It also thanked law enforcement officials for responding to protests "with patience". 

"Georgia will maintain peace and stability and continue moving towards Europe with dignity, which is the principled choice of the Georgian society," concluded the statement.

The announcement follows days off mass demonstrations in the centre of Tbilisi, where police used water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray and flash grenades to disperse crowds of protesters in front of parliament. Protests broke out after the the bill was passed in its first reading on March 7.

The opposition accused Georgian Dream of promoting the law at the Kremlin’s behest to keep Georgia out of the Western sphere of influence. 

Although Georgian Dream withdrew the bill, they plan to continue their initiative and explain to the public why it was introduced and the importance of transparency on foreign influence in Georgia's domestic politics. 

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said that the foreign agents bill, if adopted, would be an unfavourable development for Georgia and its people, and will run counter to Tbilisi’s EU membership aspirations. 

The United States embassy called the bill's approval in the first of three readings a “dark day,” earlier this week. The US also threatened the authors of the bill with sanctions.

While on an official visit in the United States, Georgian President Zurabishvili – who is not a member of Georgian Dream – told CNN that the bill “looks very much like Russian politics”.

“This is a law out of nowhere, there is no need for it. It is contrary to the principles of the EU. Nobody asked to take it. This is very similar to Russian policy – to respond with an attempt to suppress the protest against the peaceful expression of the will of the people,” she said. 

Zurabishvili had promised to veto the bill.

News

First seller of Levi's jeans in Russia takes over H&M Moscow flagship store

Gloria Jeans is back. The store that officially sold the first Levi’s jeans in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union has closed a deal to take over Sweden’s H&M flagship store on Tverskaya, the main thoroughfare in Moscow.

Turkey blocks Russian transit of sanctioned goods

Russian shipping companies are facing a blanket ban by Turkey’s Customs Service on transit declarations for goods on the EU sanctions list to Russia, Vedomosti and Kommersant daily reported citing market participants.

Sanctioned Russian billionaires Fridman and Aven offload Alfa Bank for $2.3bn

London-based sanctioned Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven of the Alfa Group are preparing to sell Russia’s largest private lender Alfa Bank for RUB178bn ($2.3bn) to long-time partner Andrei Kosogov.

Latest mass missile attack kills at least six civilians in Ukraine and cuts off Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia launched its first mass missile attack since mid-February, killing at least six people and causing blackouts across the country on March 9.

Western efforts to freeze and seize Russian oligarch money going poorly

The West is struggling to follow through on sanctions to freeze Russian money inside the EU. Only somewhere between $20bn and $58bn of assets have been frozen.

Reports

