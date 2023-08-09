Food, not guns were loaded onto Russian ship 'Lady R' in South Africa, inquiry finds

US Ambassador Reuben Brigety was summoned after publicly saying ammunition was loaded onto the 'Lady R' / US Embassy in South Africa
By Thulani Mpofu August 9, 2023

A South African government inquiry into whether weapons were loaded onto a Russian ship in December 2022, as claimed by a US diplomat, has established that a European company had in fact been uploading food onto the vessel.

Local media outlet News24 wrote on August 9 that the probe team led by a former Supreme Court judge disputed a claim made by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety in May, that the African nation loaded arms on the ship, called the 'Lady R', despite its professed neutrality in the war in Ukraine.

Brigety’s allegation soured relations between his country and his host nation.  South Africa’s currency depreciated against the greenback as well.  In June, four US lawmakers urged the Joe Biden government to exclude South Africa from a treaty that facilitates preferential access by African countries to the American market.

“Two sources with knowledge of the matter said authorities submitted evidence that food was loaded onto the ship,” News24 said.

Washington was concerned that one of its top African allies could have armed Russia in its continuing war against Ukraine.  The freighter, which is under US sanctions, docked at a South African port in early December 2022 to deliver some cargo that authorities said was acquired before the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Brigety in May, arms were then uploaded onto the ship.  

"The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved,” Brigety said then, as quoted by the BBC.

Rejecting the claim, South Africa’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Naledi Pandor summoned the envoy for a discussion on the matter.

The probe team led by the former judge; Phineas Mojapelo completed its task on August 4. He was expected to hand over his findings to Ramaphosa on that day. 

One of the two “well-placed” sources who spoke to News24 said the US embassy failed to present any “meaningful evidence to the panel because they had none”.

US embassy spokesperson David Feldmann said: “The US government shared with the panel certain information pertaining to the Lady R and its presence in South Africa in support of the investigation. We have been in direct communication with the South African government on this matter and will continue these conversations via diplomatic channels.”

Meanwhile, South Africa is reportedly keen to use Mojapelo’s report to push for Brigety’s recall. 

News24’s sources said that while the government had yet to consider any formal action against the ambassador, some “big mouth ministers and officials” had urged for him to be recalled.

However, Mail & Guardian, a local paper, noted on August 8, South Africa will “have to consider the optics of expelling an African-American ambassador.”

Reports

