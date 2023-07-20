Five eastern EU states want extension of Ukrainian grain ban

Five eastern EU states want extension of Ukrainian grain ban
The five countries say the ban is necessary to protect home markets from the influx of cheaper Ukrainian produce that would depress prices. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw July 20, 2023

Five eastern members of the EU – Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria – want the bloc-wide ban on imports of Ukrainian grain extended beyond the September 15 deadline that is in force now, agriculture ministers of the five countries said on July 19.

The ban currently in place covers imports of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. The five countries say the ban is necessary to protect home markets from the influx of cheaper Ukrainian produce that would depress prices.

What to do with the ban could become a flashpoint between the five countries and the European Commission again if the ban is not extended and the countries take unilateral action – which is what some of them said they will do.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged that Poland will maintain the restrictions regardless of the Commission’s decision.

"After September 15, either regulations will be worked out, or the government will implement them unilaterally," Morawiecki said in Warsaw, where the agriculture ministers met.

Hungary also said it would impose its own ban if there is no agreement on the EU level.

The current ban is the result of talks between the five “frontline” countries and the Commission after they had implemented national bans on Ukrainian grain imports, which went against the EU trade rules.

Following the agreement reached in May, the curbs became EU policy. 

The five countries will present their position during the EU’s agriculture and fisheries summit on July 25.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Ukraine awaits 'clear signal' of future Nato membership at Vilnius Summit

Nearshoring drives hike in demand for industrial space in Southeast Europe

Zelenskiy slams Bulgarian president’s refusal to send military aid to Ukraine at joint press conference

News

EU Commission proposes €20bn for Ukrainian 'defence fund'

Funding will be used over the next four years to cover the expenses incurred by member states for donating and purchasing military aid for Ukraine.

US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions

Bishkek denies involvement in breaching re-export restrictions on dual-use technologies sought by Russian defence industry, but says private Kyrgyz companies could be participating in the shadows.

UK lifts sanctions on exiled Russian banker Tinkov

Rare case of sanctions being lifted following tycoon's criticism of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell warns of global food crisis after Russian missiles destroy 60,000 tonnes of grain in Odesa

Russia's large-scale strikes on Odesa will cause a major global food crisis after 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed, the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell stated on July 20.

Russia threatens vessels headed for Ukrainian ports

US warns that Moscow could be plotting to strike civilian ships and blame Kyiv.

EU Commission proposes €20bn for Ukrainian 'defence fund'
7 hours ago
US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions
13 hours ago
UK lifts sanctions on exiled Russian banker Tinkov
23 hours ago
Borrell warns of global food crisis after Russian missiles destroy 60,000 tonnes of grain in Odesa
23 hours ago
Russia threatens vessels headed for Ukrainian ports
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    4 days ago
  2. ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023
    3 months ago
  3. Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts
    4 days ago
  4. Emerging Europe's longest-lasting leaders
    13 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    29 days ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  3. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    27 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    1 month ago
  5. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss