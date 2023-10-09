Fitch says Kazakh banking shows robust performance but expects medium term moderation

By bne IntelIiNews October 9, 2023

Fitch Ratings said in a note that Kazakhstan's banking sector displayed a robust performance in the first half of 2023, driven by factors including high interest rates due to inflation, strong non-interest gains and healthy net interest margins.

The rating firm noted that the banking sector’s average net interest margin was 7.4% in the first half, marking a 60 bp increase from the previous year. In addition, the sector recorded net income exceeding KZT1tn ($2.3bn) during this period, translating to an annualised net return on average equity (ROAE) of 41%. It was largely attributed to a limited cost of risk, which remained below 2% of average loans.

Despite the strong performance, Fitch expected that Kazakh banking metrics would gradually moderate in the medium term due to factors such as slower inflation and potential additional regulatory charges. Criticism of the banking sector by Kazakhstan's president has raised concerns about potential regulatory changes that could impact the industry, Fitch said.

Despite the expected moderation, Fitch also said it believed that the sector's intrinsic profitability would remain strong.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Russia launches gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan with Moscow ceremony

Russia has launched supplies of natural gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan. The collaboration was commenced at a ceremony in Moscow attended by the presidents of all three ... more

Uzbekistan ramps up imports of Kazakh wheat to five-year high

Uzbekistan’s 8M23 wheat imports from Kazakhstan reached the highest level seen in five years, Trend has reported, citing official data. Imports amounted to 3.88mn tonnes, up 50% y/y. Uzbekistan ... more

Kazakhstan aiming to commence transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by November

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan expects to launch the piping of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of October, TASS has reported, with reference to the head of the ministry, Almasadam ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Ukraine to become “a military production hub” as counter-offensive stalls
    6 days ago
  4. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    26 days ago
  5. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    1 day ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    17 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    27 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    16 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss