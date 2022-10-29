Fitch makes sharp upward revision to Croatia’s 2022 GDP growth forecast

Fitch makes sharp upward revision to Croatia’s 2022 GDP growth forecast
/ Clare Nuttall
By bne IntelliNews October 29, 2022

The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has made a sharp upward revision to its 2022 GDP growth forecast for Croatia. 

It now predicts 6.1% growth this year, up from 3.3% forecast previously, which reflects Croatia’s faster-than-expected growth in 1H22 and solid summer tourism season. Meanwhile, efforts to diversify its energy supplies away from Russia mean Croatia is less exposed the energy crisis. 

Fitch affirmed Croatia's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook on October 28.

Fitch said it expects the Croatian economy to remain resilient to external shocks, due in part to its improved fiscal and external positions and the upcoming euro adoption in January 2023. 

According to Fitch, Croatia's ratings are supported by strong structural features, including higher human development and governance indicators than peers, anchored by membership of the EU, and GDP per capita that is around 35% higher than the 'BBB' median. 

“Set against these factors are high, albeit falling, public sector debt and a weak record of structural reform implementation, which, combined with an adverse demographic profile, has held back potential growth in the past,” the ratings agency added. 

Fitch expects Croatia’s growth to “lose steam” in the coming quarters as a result of inflation affecting domestic demand and a slowdown in its key trading partners, primarily the eurozone. It therefore anticipates growth will slow to just 1.1% in 2023, despite an expected rise in public investment because of the higher absorption of EU funds. 

In 2024, however, growth is forecast to rebound to 3%. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan manufacturing PMI signals stabilisation in October

Polish CPI accelerates growth to 17.9% y/y in October

Turkish manufacturing hit by worst slowdown since May 2020 reveals October PMI

Data

Polish factories go deeper in recession mode, October PMI survey shows

The October PMI survey is at odds with the most recent real-life data from Poland’s industrial sector, which expanded 9.8% y/y in September.

Kazakhstan manufacturing PMI signals stabilisation in October

Output, howevr, fell for the second month running as difficulties with sourcing materials continued.

Polish CPI accelerates growth to 17.9% y/y in October

Accelerating inflation poses a continued dilemma for the National Bank of Poland of moving forward with more monetary tightening at a time when the economy is already slowing markedly.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI runs out of steam in October

The seasonally adjusted S&P Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 50.7 in October, remaining above the no-change mark of 50.0 indicating expansion, but slowing down from 52.0 seen in September.

Turkish manufacturing hit by worst slowdown since May 2020 reveals October PMI

"Subdued demand conditions kept the Turkish manufacturing sector on the back foot, with weakness in international demand increasingly to the fore,” says S&P economics director.

Polish factories go deeper in recession mode, October PMI survey shows
2 hours ago
Kazakhstan manufacturing PMI signals stabilisation in October
12 hours ago
Polish CPI accelerates growth to 17.9% y/y in October
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI runs out of steam in October
1 day ago
Turkish manufacturing hit by worst slowdown since May 2020 reveals October PMI
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 day ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    2 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    2 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Are we now seeing Peak Russia and Peak China?
    6 days ago
  5. Why Turkey is going nowhere fast with ‘lira-isation’
    8 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    25 days ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 day ago
  3. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    22 days ago
  4. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    2 days ago
  5. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss