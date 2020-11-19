Fifth of Israeli travellers returned from Turkey in October test positive for COVID-19

Fifth of Israeli travellers returned from Turkey in October test positive for COVID-19
Many Israelis returned from Turkey with more than they bargained for.
By bne IntelIiNews November 19, 2020

Of 988 Israelis who returned from a trip to Turkey between October 1 and October 28, 197, or 20%, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to data from the Israeli Health Ministry.

That meant Turkey took the unwanted top spot in terms of the infection rate found among Israeli travellers that ventured abroad. Bulgaria was second with a 13% infection rate, while third was the US with 6% and fourth was Greece with 3%.

Some observers say that Turkey's coronavirus outbreak is out of control. The Turkish government declines to report asymptomatic COVID-19 cases making it difficult to know.

Earlier this month, Anna Popova, head of Russian healthcare and consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said that 90% of around 10,000 “imported” coronavirus (COVID-19) infections detected in Russia were contracted by people who had lately travelled to Turkey. Turkey is a top summer holiday destination for Russians.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkey ‘can barely fly its F-16 fighter jets because air force was purged after coup attempt’

Turkey’s Erdogan administration has purged the country’s air force to such an extent that it is struggling to find pilots to fly its F-16 fighter jets, defence analyst Michael ... more

Turkish defence minister says Ankara will use Russian S-400 missile systems just as some Nato members use S-300s

Turkey will use the advanced S-400 missile defence systems it procured from Russia just as other Nato members use S-300 defence systems, Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar has told members of the ... more

Turkey treads carefully around issue of Biden and US presidency, offers guarded congratulations

Turkey on November 10 offered Joe Biden guarded congratulations on becoming US president-elect, while Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, trod carefully around the issue of the upcoming Biden ... more

Most Read

  1. Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Hawks in DC risk empowering their counterparts in Moscow
    7 days ago
  3. Just how close is Belarus to an economic crisis?
    7 days ago
  4. Kremlin publicly condemns Belarusian police brutality in hint of growing frustration with Lukashenko
    6 days ago
  5. Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    21 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    30 days ago
  3. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    25 days ago
  4. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    25 days ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss