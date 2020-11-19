Fifth of Israeli travellers returned from Turkey in October test positive for COVID-19

Of 988 Israelis who returned from a trip to Turkey between October 1 and October 28, 197, or 20%, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to data from the Israeli Health Ministry.

That meant Turkey took the unwanted top spot in terms of the infection rate found among Israeli travellers that ventured abroad. Bulgaria was second with a 13% infection rate, while third was the US with 6% and fourth was Greece with 3%.

Some observers say that Turkey's coronavirus outbreak is out of control. The Turkish government declines to report asymptomatic COVID-19 cases making it difficult to know.

Earlier this month, Anna Popova, head of Russian healthcare and consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said that 90% of around 10,000 “imported” coronavirus (COVID-19) infections detected in Russia were contracted by people who had lately travelled to Turkey. Turkey is a top summer holiday destination for Russians.