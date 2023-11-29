FC Otkritie and Russian Agricultural Bank post losses in October

In October 2023 Financial Corporation Otkritie (FC Otkritie) topped the list of loss-making banks in Russia with RUB10.55bn in red, while Russian Agricultural Bank (RosSelkhozBank or RSHB) also posted losses of RUB4.6bn, Kommersant daily reports. Both banks are systemically important financial institutions.

For 10M23 overall, however, both banks remained profitable with FC Otkritie earning RUB39.4bn in profit and RSHB earning RUB29.6bn.

As covered by bne IntelliNews, in October the banking sector made total aggregate net profit of RUB256bn ($2.8bn), making a return on equity of 22%, down 14% from September and 27% from the peak level in August.

The top 3 most profitable banks were the largest state-controlled lender Sberbank (Sber) with RUB133bn profit in October, followed by “bad asset” band Trust (Trast) with RUB30.4bn earned amid a non-core asset sellout, and, notably, the Austrian Raiffeisenbank with RUB14bn profit.

For 10M23 overall, Sberbank was also by far the top earner with RUB1.3 trillion profit, followed by Gazprombank (RUB177bn), which pushed VTB to third place (RUB173bn), followed by Raiffeisenbank (RUB107bn) and private Alfa Bank (RUB94.2bn).

In 10M23 overall, the banking sector's profit topped RUB2.9 trillion. The capital adequacy level (N1.0) for the sector totalled 12.0%, remaining at the level of the previous month and comfortably above the CBR requirements.

The Russian banking sector is on course to earn upwards of RUB3 trillion ($32bn) this year, which would be its best result ever in both dollar and ruble terms, despite a 30% devaluation of the national currency this year.