FBI to help Montenegro deal with cyber attacks

FBI to help Montenegro deal with cyber attacks
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 31, 2022

A team of FBI experts will arrive to Montenegro to help the local authorities deal with the cyber attacks aiming the state institutions since August 20, public broadcaster RTCG reported on August 31.

The country has been hit by cyber attacks since August 20 and the government’s website has not been working for several days.

The FBI experts from the Cyber Action Team (CAT) will participate in the investigation of the attacks.

Podgorica has accused Russia of being responsible for them and has said that up to €2.5mn were invested in the attacks.

According to Montenegro’s national security agency, ANB, the cyber attacks are yet to reach their peak and all country’s key infrastructure, including the electric power system or water supply, could be targeted.

The style of attack was carried out under methodology that was specific for Russian agencies, the ANB also noted.

Podgorica, an EU candidate country, supports all the EU’s sanctions against Russia imposed due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

HTEC Group acquires Bosnia’s Mistral to build up engineering base in Southeast Europe

Erdogan regime protests ‘fake news’ after Reuters probes Turkey’s muzzled media

ISTANBUL BLOG: Borsa Istanbul undressed by mobster ‘influencer’ The Botox

Tech

HTEC Group acquires Bosnia’s Mistral to build up engineering base in Southeast Europe

Serbia-born HTEC Group now has over 2,000 professionals at development centres across Southeast Europe.

Crypto finds its wings amid hard times in Mongolia

Country boasts a dozen cryptocurrency exchanges and more than 40 Mongolian virtual coins including the Inflation Hedging Coin, or IHC.

‘Bark Map’ social media app causes outcry in Turkey after spike in number of poisoned street dogs

Same people behind platform previously targeted street cats, activists claim.

Twitter suspends Serbian diplomatic accounts

It's not known why Twitter suspended the accounts of several Serbian embassies, though it follows a significant rise in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

Russia’s e-commerce company Ozon keeps 2022 80% turnover growth forecast, but losses up 19% in 6M22

One of Russia’s big three e-commerce company says it is sticking with its forecast for turnover growth of 80% this year, despite the sanctions and economic slowdown.

HTEC Group acquires Bosnia’s Mistral to build up engineering base in Southeast Europe
1 day ago
Crypto finds its wings amid hard times in Mongolia
7 days ago
‘Bark Map’ social media app causes outcry in Turkey after spike in number of poisoned street dogs
9 days ago
Twitter suspends Serbian diplomatic accounts
10 days ago
Russia’s e-commerce company Ozon keeps 2022 80% turnover growth forecast, but losses up 19% in 6M22
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    3 days ago
  2. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    1 day ago
  3. Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
    5 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    26 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    13 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    22 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    26 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    25 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    16 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss