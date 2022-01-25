Explosion at Albanian Football Federation head’s home after voting scandal

Explosion at Albanian Football Federation head’s home after voting scandal
A spokesperson for the Albanian Football Federation plays a secretly recorded tape in which Tirana mayor pledges to "control football" and "piss on" the federation.
By bne IntelliNews January 25, 2022

An explosion was reported at the gate of the home of Albanian Football Federation (FShF) head Armand Duka late on January 24, just hours after the controversial election of the head of the Tirana Regional Football Association. 

Duka has been locked in a very public conflict with Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj, who has accused the federation head of corruption and money laundering as well as rigging the February 24 vote. The FShF, meanwhile, released an audio recording the day before the vote in which Veliaj vows to “control football” and “piss on” the FShF. 

Dozens of police officers were sent to Duka’s home in the port city of Durres, where the explosion damaged the gate but no injuries were reported. Duka’s wife was inside the house at the time of the blast, while Duka was on his way home from Tirana. 

The Tirana mayor, who was live on air when news of the explosion broke, denied any connection to the blast and called for an investigation. 

Duka “is my opponent and not my enemy”, he told journalists, according to a post on his Facebook page. 

Albanian President Ilir Meta condemned the attack. “I strongly condemn the terrorist act in the family of the President of the Albanian Football Federation, Mr. Armando Duka and I call on all law enforcement institutions to clarify with transparency this very serious event,” Meta wrote in a statement on Facebook. 

“Such a criminal act, following verbal violence, blackmail and public pressure, adds to the urgency to stop as soon as possible and bring the perpetrators and perpetrators to justice.” 

The explosion took place just days ahead of the FShF’s leadership election on March 2, in which Duka is set to face a challenge from sports commentator Dritan Shakohoxha. 

The head of the Tirana Regional Football Association is one of the officials who will take part in the upcoming vote. Despite Valiaj’s support for Eduard Prodani, as voiced in the recording, the winning candidate was Krenar Alimehmeti. 

Critics of Duka, who has headed the FShF for two decades, claim he has changed the voting system to ensure he is reelected. 

Veliaj has been urging prosecutors to launch an investigation into Duka. He has made numerous claims against the FShF head, including of corruption, money laundering and match fixing. 

This is not the first time similar accusations have been levelled against Duka during his two decades as head of the FShF, but he has never been investigated by prosecutors. 

In the tape released ahead of the January 24 vote, Veliaj made clear his intention to take on the FShF. 

“Forget about UEFA or FIFA coming here, not even Jesus or Muhammad can stop my fight,” he is heard saying. 

“I am going to do whatever it takes to make their life miserable through prosecutors and SPAK,” he added, referring to the Special Prosecution Office against Corruption. 

“I am the mayor. I want to control football. Football is one of the rooms in my house,” he says later in the recording. 

After its release, Veliaj confirmed the authenticity of the recording and said he stand behind his comments. 

Also on January 24, the mayor talked of removing the “sludge” from football and announced his meeting with international sports lawyer Efraim Barak. 

“As [Court of Arbitration for Sport] CAS Arbitrator and UEFA vice chair of Legal Committee, he will help us clean Albanian Sports. As Tirana Club co-owner, the Municipality will join forces with all actors to change the corrupt practices in sports!” he tweeted.

The recording was posted on the website of the FShF, which was closed down by a hacker attack on January 24. The association called the hack a “scandalous political attack” and said it will “continue to denounce all political interventions, attacks and pressures and will not retreat in the face of blackmail and threats of power”. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kosovo defends tough COVID-19 rules that sparked complaints from neighbours

Illegal crypto farm busted as government urges Albanians to save power

OUTLOOK: 2022 Albania

News

Belarusian hacktivists’ cyberattack on railway system to disrupt movement of Russian troops

The Belarusian Cyber-Partisans have targeted the state-owned Belarusian Railway, encrypting servers, databases and workstations in response to the presence of Russian troops in the country, the hacktivists announced via Twitter on January 24.

Croatian president clashes with government over Russia-Ukraine standoff

Ministers refute President Zoran Milanovic’s claim that troops will be withdrawn in case of an escalation of the conflict.

Slovak parliament likely to approve defence agreement with the US

President adds statement to DCA to reassure MPs but opposition still demands referral to Constitutional Court.

Westinghouse corrals Polish companies to work on nuclear power plant

Westinghouse is one of three companies looking to build four to six reactors by the mid-2040s in order to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity generation.

Western allies sending Ukraine arms, but not Germany

With the fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine mounting, many of its allies have ramped up arms deliveries to the embattled nation – but not all.

Belarusian hacktivists’ cyberattack on railway system to disrupt movement of Russian troops
5 hours ago
Croatian president clashes with government over Russia-Ukraine standoff
7 hours ago
Slovak parliament likely to approve defence agreement with the US
23 hours ago
Westinghouse corrals Polish companies to work on nuclear power plant
23 hours ago
Western allies sending Ukraine arms, but not Germany
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    2 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    15 days ago
  3. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    2 days ago
  4. Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
    4 days ago
  5. UniCredit's hopes of acquiring Russia's Otkritie Bank marred by geopolitical tensions
    4 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    18 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    15 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    19 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    21 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss