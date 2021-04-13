EWDN: Sber goes into video with Movika acquisition

Sber goes into video with Movika acquisition
By East West Digital News in Moscow April 13, 2021

In late March Sber, the state-controlled financial and digital giant previously known as Sberbank, took control of a Russian video creation startup called Movika, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Sber’s subsidiary Digital Assets acquired a 58% stake in Movika and could increase it to 80% in the future, Sber said. The amount of the deal was not disclosed. 

Movika’s technology allows video creators to make video with variable scenarios  which allows viewers to choose actions and change the plot. Movika is also a publishing platform with a feed similar to that of TikTok. 

Movika was initially launched in March 2019 as a product of Interactive Platform, a Russian start-up based Kazan, Tatarstan, and backed by serial investor Sergey Solonin. Movika was registered as a separate entity in November 2020.

Sber’s investments in Movika will go to technology and business development. Sber said the Movika technologies will be integrated into various services and products of its digital ecosystem.

 

 

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert: what’s behind it and what lies ahead?

ING: Russian ruble downgraded on weak balance of payments in 1Q21

EWDN: Russian investors put millions in smartphone service start-ups

Tech

EWDN: Russian investors put millions in smartphone service start-ups

A pool of individual investors has put RUB431mn (around $5.6mn at the current exchange rate) into Beri Zaryad, a Moscow-based smartphone charging service.

Kazakhtelecom to focus on content

State-run Kazakhtelecom, Kazakhstan's largest telco, plans to produce more of its own content, seeing it as a promising direction of development at a time when regular telecom services are no longer as profitable as they used to be.

EWDN: Investment in Ukrainian-founded startups reached record high $571mn in 2020

In 2020, the total VC and PE investment volume in Ukrainian or Ukrainian-founded tech companies reached a record high $571mn, according to a new report from AVentures Capital

Kremlin gives Twitter another month to comply with content removal demands

Russia’s internet regulator Roskomnadzor has extended the deadline until May 15 for Twitter to delete content the government objects to or face a ban, the watchdog said on April 6.

Albanians’ online purchases surged in 2020

Online purchases were made by 19.5% of the population aged 16-74 in 2020, as the pandemic caused an uptick in online retail across the region.

