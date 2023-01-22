EWDN: A year in review – How Ukrainian tech resisted the war in 2022

Amid the destruction caused by the war, the Ukrainian tech industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Most IT companies and startups managed to survive by moving their staff to a safer location inside the country or, more rarely, abroad. Many initiatives emerged to offer them assistance in both humanitarian and business terms. Meanwhile, on the digital front, epic battles involved robust cyber defence systems, next-gen algorithmic warfare solutions, and dozens of thousands of volunteers who conducted a global cyber guerrilla, East West Digital News reports.
Here are some of the best stories presented by Ukraine Digital News during this tragic year.
This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.