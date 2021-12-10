European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage

This heating season got underway with the least amount of gas in storage in a decade and with levels already falling at an alarming rate Europe is on course to end the heating season with only 10% left.
By bne IntelliNews December 10, 2021

Gas storage in Europe continues to fall at worrying rates, suggesting storage levels will fall to their lowest level in ten years of around 10% by the end of the heating in the last week of March.

Storage levels of gas peaked this year at a level of 77.5% on October 22 when European tanks held 864.8TWh worth of gas, according to AGSI+ aggregated gas storage inventory – the lowest level in volume terms since 2013 and its lowest level in percentage terms for a decade.

With November already the coldest in five years Europe has already draw significant amounts of gas as the heating season gets under way and storage levels have fallen to 64% as of December 8 – same level as of January 13 in 2020.

Last year the storage peaked on October 11 when the tanks were 95.8% full following a mild winter in 2019 so not only is gas storage depletion levels running about a month of last year, but last year tanks held some 20%age points more gas.

In 2020 the storage bottomed out on March 24 with tanks holding 30% of their capacity. If this year follows the same trends as last year the heating season will end in the last week of March 2022 with tanks only 10% full – its lowest level in a decade.

 

 

DATE

GAS IN STORAGE (TWh)

% FULL

2021-10-20

864.8

77.5

2021-03-25

335.7

30.0

2020-10-11

1079.4

95.8

2020-03-31

609.0

54.2

2019-10-28

1095.0

97.9

2019-03-21

446.8

40.5

2018-10-25

958.9

87.0

2018-03-30

196.2

17.8

2017-10-29

975.8

89.0

2017-03-28

285.2

25.7

2016-10-09

1005.0

90.7

2016-04-01

373.0

34.9

2015-10-12

879.4

84.2

2015-04-09

275.4

27.0

2014-10-26

912.3

93.7

2014-03-28

438.5

47.3

2013-10-30

787.1

85.5

2013-04-12

207.1

24.7

2012-10-25

758.7

92.4

2012-04-01

351.9

43.2

2011-10-16

633.1

95.4

2011-03-25

273.2

43.9

source: AGSI+

    

