Europe's gas tank storage reaches an all-time high just before the winter's heating season starts

Europe's gas tank storage reaches an all-time high just before the winter's heating season starts
Europe's gas tanks are almost completely full well ahead of deadline and just before the heating season starts. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 17, 2023

Total gas reserves in the European Union have surged to an all-time high just as the heating season begins, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), an industry group representing European gas operators.

European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are 97.89% full as of October 14, surpassing the average for this time of year over the past five years by 8.54 percentage points. (chart)

The total stored volume stands at 107.75bn cubic metres of gas just as the heating season is due to start in the next few weeks as net contributions to storage reserves to net withdrawals.

European countries have managed to fill their UGS facilities to beyond the required 90% level well before the November 1 deadline set by the European Commission.

The last time European UGS facilities came close to this level of occupancy was on October 28, 2019, when the rate reached 97.84%.

Nevertheless, with the heating season around the corner the price of gas has been creeping up as the gas held in storage tanks is not of itself enough to supply Europe’s power and industrial needs all winter and more gas still needs to be imported. The price of gas on the TTF exchange rose to over $600 per thousand cubic metres recently and remains more than double its historical long-term average.

Despite the war raging in Ukraine, Russia continues to export some gas to the EU via pipelines in Ukraine and via Turkey, but these could be cut off in the midst of winter.

Russia’s gas sales to Europe reached almost 140 bcm in 2021, halved in 2022, and can decrease again by around 65% to 20-25 bcm in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on October 10.

A severe winter coupled with a complete suspension of gas supplies from Russia could see tanks fall to under 20% full by the end of winter in the worst-case scenario, the IEA said in its more recent update.

Supplies of Russian gas to Europe by the end of this year are expected to be two thirds lower than in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. "Russian gas is cheap, reliable. True, the volumes have decreased. Supplies are lower notably than earlier, the volume will go down by around two thirds by the end of this year compared with 2021," he said in an interview with RT Arabic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

KSE: Russia’s macroeconomic situation shows signs of improvement, sanctions need to be tightened

MOSCOW BLOG: Hamas attacks on Israel play into Putin’s hands

US ambassador to Hungary condemns Orban-Putin meeting in Beijing

Data

Romania’s current account deficit in 12 months to August drops to 7.0% of GDP

Romania’s current account (chart) deficit in the 12 months to August 2023 narrowed by 16% y/y to €21.30bn thanks to the sharp 37% plunge in August (to €1.91bn), the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) show.

Polish core inflation eases to 8.4% y/y in September

It is the sixth successive fall in core inflation after a series or rises that lasted nearly two years.

Poland’s CPI growth confirmed at 8.2% in September

The reading arrived in line with the flash estimate published by GUS in late September and confirmed the easing of inflation by 1.9pp compared to August.

Hungary’s vehicle sector dents decline of industry in August

Industrial output fell 5.3% y/y (chart) in August and by 6.1% y/y when adjusted to working days, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) confirmed on October 13 in a detailed reading. The disappointing data followed a positive surprise in output in July.

Slovak inflation eased to 8.2% y/y in September

It is 0.7 percentage points down on the y/y growth in August, as the easing of inflation has continued steadily since March.

Romania’s current account deficit in 12 months to August drops to 7.0% of GDP
1 day ago
Polish core inflation eases to 8.4% y/y in September
1 day ago
Poland’s CPI growth confirmed at 8.2% in September
2 days ago
Hungary’s vehicle sector dents decline of industry in August
2 days ago
Slovak inflation eased to 8.2% y/y in September
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    6 days ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    9 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    25 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    25 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss