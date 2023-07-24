Europe could still face very tough winter if Russia cuts gas supply entirely, says IEA

Europe could still face very tough winter if Russia cuts gas supply entirely, says IEA
The International Energy Agency warned last week that Europe could still suffer a very tough winter if Russia halts its remaining natural gas deliveries to the continent, even though those supplies have already declined to a post-Soviet low.
By bne IntelliNews July 24, 2023

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned last week that Europe could still suffer a very tough winter if Russia halts its remaining natural gas deliveries to the continent, even though those supplies have already declined to a post-Soviet low.

Russian gas pipeline flow to Europe has averaged about 2bn cubic metres per month so far this year, or roughly six to seven times less than the corresponding 2017-2021 range. But Russia has also been sending around an equal amount of gas in LNG form.

Europe has enjoyed a steady decline in gas prices over the last six months thanks to mild weather, ample LNG supply and demand reduction and destruction. The front-month TTF gas contract is currently trading at around €25-30 per MWh ($300-360 per 1,000 cubic metres), which is still considerably high compared with what was considered normal prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is some 90% lower than the price in late August 2022, when it spiked at €340 per MWh.

The EU has also managed to accrue significant amounts of gas in storage, with underground facilities currently filled to 83% capacity – more than 20 percentage points above the previous five-year average. Expectations that the EU will meet its end of October target of 90% storage capacity filled months ahead of schedule have fuelled recent falls in gas prices.

However, the IEA warned last week that even if Europe managed to fill its storage caverns to nearly 100% of capacity before October, amounting to around 100 bcm of supply, the market could still be turbulent this winter.

“Our simulations show that a cold winter, together with a full halt of Russian piped gas supplies to the EU . . . could easily renew price volatility,” the IEA said in its annual gas market report.

The IEA’s experts are among a number to warn EU authorities to avoid complacency in the struggle against the energy crisis. In the event of a cold winter, a complete halt in Russian pipeline gas supply and scarcity of LNG – if European buyers face stiff competition with others in Asia – EU storage could enter April next year at only 20% of capacity, creating a risk of supply disruptions.

On the other hand, if Europe has another mild winter and LNG flow remains on a par with last year’s record level, “storage sites would end the heating season with inventory levels above 50% of capacity even without Russian piped gas,” the IEA said. “Continued structural gas demand reductions” such as increased energy efficiency, faster deployment of renewables and the installation of heat pumps “will be required to ensure a secure gas balance for the 2023/24 winter,” it said.

The Paris-based agency also lowered its medium to long-term outlook for gas demand to account for the supply crisis created by Russia’s actions.

“The sharp increase in natural gas prices reduced its competitiveness vis-à-vis other sources of energy supply, while its image as a ‘reliable’ fuel has been called into question by steep supply cuts of Russian piped gas,” it said.

The IEA cut its forecast for global gas demand growth for 2020-2024 to 200 bcm from the previous 350 bcm, noting that Europe alone was responsible for over half of the revision.

“This reflects more stringent energy efficiency standards, the accelerated deployment of renewables and quicker electrification of heat, as well as a reduced role of natural gas in industry,” it said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border

NEMETHY: Comparing the SME sector of Hungary with the Visegrad Four and EU

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt to lay off 9% of staff

News

Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?

Is the main stage of Ukraine’s counter-offensive underway? Ukraine made noticeable advancements on July 26 and 27 along three fronts in the Western Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, with the bulk of troops deployed in the south-east.

Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative

Putin stated that Russia had the ability to “fill in the gap left by the withdrawal of the Ukrainian grain from the global market, either by selling its grain or by transferring it for free to the neediest countries in Africa”.

Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment

Hungary ranks fourth globally in electric vehicle battery production, and is set to move up to second place.

Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border

Poland has been eyeing the 418-kilometre-long border with Belarus with extra vigilance since the relocation of the Wagner mercenary group from Russia.

Turkey’s new central bank chief applauded for hiking inflation forecast to ‘realistic’ 58% from 22%

Ex-Wall Street banker brought in to help get Turkey on to more conventional economic tracks also vows to continue pushing up rates.

Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
1 day ago
Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
1 day ago
Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment
1 day ago
Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
1 day ago
Turkey’s new central bank chief applauded for hiking inflation forecast to ‘realistic’ 58% from 22%
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    3 days ago
  2. US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions
    8 days ago
  3. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    6 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    5 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    13 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    3 days ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss