Eurasian Development Bank to invest at least $400mn in Central Asian water, energy projects
By NEO March 29, 2023

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to invest at least $400mn in water and energy infrastructure in Central Asia over the next three years in an effort to boost economic growth and improve food security, EDB’s board chairman Nikolai Podguzov said at the United Nations Water Conference.

The issue of water resources sufficiency and depletion has been a central topic in Central Asia since the mid-1980s. It has become more acute as the pace of global warming in the region, which is home to nearly 80mn people, exceeds the global average, posing risks to food, energy and environmental security.

EDB, which is headquartered in Kazakhstan’s city of Almaty and counts Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan among its members, expects that addressing current challenges in water and energy infrastructure in Central Asia will boost regional GDP growth by an additional 1.5 percentage points a year.

“The introduction of modern irrigation technologies and the modernisation of irrigation systems will increase the efficiency of water use by 40%. It will also lead to security of agricultural production, a critically important factor for regional food security,” Podguzov told the Water Conference in New York.

Podguzov expressed support for a collaborative approach to tackling dwindling water supplies in a region with a fast-growing population. He emphasised the importance of regional co-operation and the collective efforts of multilateral development banks (MDBs) and other international financial organisations to address this issue.

“There is a lot to do. We are looking forward to working together with other MDBs and, of course, national governments in our member states. I believe that our joint efforts will adequately address long-term water challenges in Central Asia,” Podguzov said.

At the conference, which was co-hosted by the governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands, Podguzov said the water and energy nexus is among the EDB’s key priorities in the medium term. He also said he was confident of the support of regional authorities to aid the development of this initiative.

The EDB, which is also a leading regional think-tank and mediator of expert dialogue, attributes the region’s low efficiency in water and energy usage – and the resulting high economic costs – to inadequate investment in the water and energy sectors and insufficient regional co-operation among Central Asian states.

“Effective regulation and development of the CA water and energy complex is a tough challenge,” EDB said in a report on Regulation of the Water and Energy Complex of Central Asia. The EDB suggested that Central Asian states should develop an “ecosystem” of regional institutions and organisations working in the water and energy spheres.

In its report, the EDB said it would be economically feasible to establish an International Water and Energy Consortium of Central Asia (IWEC), which could become a fully-fledged international organisation or a project investment consortium.


 This article first appeared in New Economy Observer (NEO), a digital publication covering the intersection between finance and social responsibility, with a special focus on emerging markets.

Top EU official says 'real divergence' between Georgian rhetoric and reality on accession

Mathernova says Georgia needs to shed its sense of “entitlement” and knuckle down to do the hard work to pass the bloc's milestones.

Trafigura sees copper surging to $12,000 per tonne amid energy transition

Trafigura, one of the world’s largest commodity traders, expects copper prices to rise by a third from its current levels due to a global shortage and hit $12,000 per tonne within the next 12 months.

More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home

More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine and Donbas since February 2022, and half of all Ukrainians now living abroad have no intention of returning home.

Russia remaking EEU trade relations in an increasingly fractured world

Russia took over the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) at the start of this year and is looking to the trade club as one of the ways it can expand its trade after the Western world has increasingly cut ties due to sanctions.

Poland has its own Swiss credit problem

The issue of the country's Swiss franc mortgages is coming to a head just as financial contagion is spreading in the wake of the collapse of SVB and the forced takeover of Credit Suisse.

