EU urges Bosnia to introduce visa regime for Russians

EU urges Bosnia to introduce visa regime for Russians
Mostar is the preferred destination for Russians in Bosnia. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 29, 2023

Bosnia & Herzegovina must harmonise its visa policy with that of the European Union and introduce visas for Russians, the French ambassador to the country, Christine Toudic, said after a two-day visit to Banja Luka, the administrative centre of Republika Srpska.

Bosnia was granted EU candidate status in mid-December and is now urged to align its sanctions and visa policy with the bloc.

“When we say that European legislation must be adopted, it includes everything. I can speak for France. Mr [Johann] Sattler [head of the EU delegation to Bosnia] met with [Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin] Konakovic and it is clear that the legislation includes everything,” Toudic said, referring to sanctions on Russia, N1 reported on January 28.

However, Republika Srpska’s parliament speaker, Nenad Stevandic, said it was unacceptable for the entity to be pressured on topics it disagrees with.

“I have a couple of emails from colleagues from the EU Parliament. It is unacceptable to be pressured on topics we disagree with. No conditions will start that process,” Stevandic said, according to N1.

Bosnia comprises two autonomous entities – the pro-Russian Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the pro-Western Muslim-Croat Federation.

Recently, there were reports that many Russians seeking to avoid mobilisation are fleeing to Bosnia due to the visa-free regime. Hundreds of Russians have reportedly arrived in Bosnia over the past two months, attempting to avoid mobilisation and to enter the EU to seek asylum. 

According to statistics office data, the number of Russians visiting Bosnia jumped to 898 in October from 299 in September. It stood at 859 in November, nearly four times higher y/y.

The two countries have a visa-free regime and Russians can stay in Bosnia for up to 30 days. Moreover, the country is one of few in Europe where tourist flights from Russia are not banned.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half

Geopolitics overshadows Western Balkan nearshoring ambitions

Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience

News

RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half

The Austrian lender, which has become more and more reliant on its Russian business over the years, is still rethinking its presence in the country.

Hawkish Iran helped stop larger Azerbaijani attacks says Armenia

As heavily armed Baku turns screw on Yerevan in ongoing confrontation, Tehran’s position is described as “music to Armenia’s ears”.

Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience

wiiw believes that most countries of the region have “probably already digested” most of the economic shock caused by the Ukraine war, provided Russia does not escalate the conflict further.

Czech president-elect Pavel calls for in-depth probe of presidential office

Winner of election wants investigation of President Milos Zeman's office, which "conducted extensive activities of its own, often in a grey zone, if not directly beyond the legal boundaries".

Transparency International ranks Hungary as most corrupt EU country

Never has one country slid so far in the ranking in a decade as Viktor Orban's government has according to the anti-corruption watchdog.

RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half
2 hours ago
Hawkish Iran helped stop larger Azerbaijani attacks says Armenia
3 hours ago
Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience
12 hours ago
Czech president-elect Pavel calls for in-depth probe of presidential office
12 hours ago
Transparency International ranks Hungary as most corrupt EU country
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    7 days ago
  2. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    8 days ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    9 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    21 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    7 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    9 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    8 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    21 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss