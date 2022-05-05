EU to support Moldovan army — but opposition Socialists call for Russian military presence

EU to support Moldovan army — but opposition Socialists call for Russian military presence
President of the European Council Charles Michel with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.
By bne IntelliNews May 5, 2022

The EU will provide economic and political assistance to Moldova, open up the European energy procurement platform and provide the army with additional equipment, President of the European Council Charles Michel announced on May 4. 

The assistance does not relate to lethal weapons and Moldova benefits from this support through the European Instrument for Peace, Moldova’s Ministry of Defence explained in a note.

The EU is stepping up its support for Moldova, which is seen as highly vulnerable to spillovers from the war in neighbouring Ukraine. A series of unexplained explosions in the Russia-backed separatist republic of Transnistria raised fears of an effort to destabilise the country. 

There are also divisions within Moldova proper that is under Chisinau’s control. While the government and President Maia Sandu are seeking EU candidate status for Moldova, the opposition Socialists and Communists want Moldova to be closer to Russia.

The two parties have proposed a draft bill aimed at “strengthening the neutrality of the country” that would "ban the deployment of foreign troops and weapons on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, except for those belonging to the Russian Federation”. 

The project would legalise the presence of the Russian troops in the separatist Transnistria region but also allow more troops to be deployed including in other parts of the country. Moldova’s authorities have constantly insisted over the past decades on the withdrawal of Russian troops with no mandate (GOTR) and for the replacement of the so-called peacekeeping Russian troops operating under a (controversial) mandate with international peacekeeping forces.

EU support 

Michel announced at a press conference in Chisinau on May 4 that the European Union is obliged to help Chisinau and increase its support for the stability, security, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"This is a defining moment for the Republic of Moldova and for Europe… Moldova has been affected by provocative incidents and attacks. Moldova has received a huge number of refugees. Our economic and political support will continue. Our energy procurement platform will be open to Moldova,” said Michel.

Commenting on the assistance, the Moldovan defence ministry said in a note: ”In the field of defence, the Republic of Moldova benefits from assistance from the European Union through the European Peace Facility. The assistance is not aimed at and does not refer to lethal weapons.” 

At the same time, the ministry stated that "the activities included in 2021 the consolidation of the medical capacities of the National Army and the increase of the capacities of the Moldovan military engineers with a support amounting to €7mn".

According to the Moldovan authorities, in the coming period, six areas of interest were identified for cooperation: military logistics, mobility, command and control, cyber defence, situation monitoring capabilities and tactical communications.

"The Republic of Moldova and the European Union continue to cooperate in order to increase resilience and modernise the defence sector," the ministry concluded.

Provocative initiative 

Meanwhile, the opposition Socialist Party (PSRM), backed by its ally the Communist Party, presented their controversial initiative to the Russian ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetov, as reported by Tass. 

The two opposition parties are far from holding a majority in parliament and the purpose of the initiative seems to be rather creating social tensions, undermining the state’s stability and possibly providing Russia with arguments for intervention if needed.

Despite the report from the meeting with Vasnetov, it remains unclear who informed whom about the legislative initiative and it is possible that Vasnetov handed the draft law to the Socialists.

"The interlocutors discussed the problems of trade and economic relations and other issues of Moldovan-Russian relations. At the same time, the leadership of the PSRM confirmed the need for legislative strengthening of the constitutional neutrality of the Republic of Moldova and preventing our country from being drawn into any conflicts," the PSRM message, quoted by Tass.ro, reads.

In March, the Socialist Party proposed in parliament to limit the republic's cooperation with Nato and other military interactions by adopting a law on neutrality, the Russian news agency noted.

The bill refers to the rejection of any form of cooperation with military blocs, preventing the deployment of foreign military bases, training, research and other military and dual-use centres in the country.

Moldova has carried out military drills with Nato since 1994 under the framework of an individual partnership plan not aimed to develop into membership, and in line with the country’s neutrality statute included in the constitution.

Sandu recently stated that the country needs to spend more in order to develop a proper army.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Where the 11 Southeast European states stand on the Ukraine war

Moldova says “no signs” of Russian invasion

Young Moldovans respond to Transnistria blasts with anger, sadness and resignation

News

Russia’s Ozon 2021 results show growing orders

Meanwhile, the E-commerce company is in talks to re-structure its Eurobonds.

Lithuania launches GIPL gas link with Poland

The €500mn pipeline will enable the Baltic states and Finland to receive pipeline gas from Western Europe for the first time.

Hungarian government weighs alternatives to Russian energy

The fundamental problem remains that the government has done little to lessen its dependence on Russian energy sources over the past 12 years; if anything, it has deepened its dependence.

Czech central bank hikes rates by 75bp to tame soaring inflation

Polish central bank, by also hiking 75bp, opted for a smaller hike than expected.

European banks take more provisions for Russian operations

Societe Generale is the first of the major European financial groups to have found a way to quit Russia, with Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank and Italy’s UniCredit still at the crossroads.

Russia’s Ozon 2021 results show growing orders
8 hours ago
Lithuania launches GIPL gas link with Poland
18 hours ago
Hungarian government weighs alternatives to Russian energy
19 hours ago
Czech central bank hikes rates by 75bp to tame soaring inflation
19 hours ago
European banks take more provisions for Russian operations
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    7 days ago
  2. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    3 days ago
  3. Russia on fire: Is Ukraine giving Moscow a taste of its own medicine?
    7 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    8 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    8 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    18 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    10 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    29 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss