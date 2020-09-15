EU’s relationship with Turkey has reached “watershed moment” says foreign policy chief Borrell

EU’s relationship with Turkey has reached “watershed moment” says foreign policy chief Borrell
Things must "go to one side or the other, depending on what happens in the next days" Josep Borrell told the European Parliament.
By bne IntellIiNews September 15, 2020

The European Union’s relationship with Turkey is at a turning point, the bloc’s top diplomat said on September 15. Speaking in the European Parliament, Josep Borrell urged Ankara to back down from conflict in the eastern Mediterranean and uphold the basic human rights of its citizens.

“[Our ties] are at a watershed moment in history, which will go to one side or the other, depending on what happens in the next days,” Borrell said.

EU leaders are set to meet at a September 24-25 summit to discuss Turkey and further consider whether a strategy driven by sanctions should be adopted. Ankara’s gunboat-backed showdown with bloc members Greece and Cyprus over gas and oil exploration entitlements in various parts of the eastern Mediterranean is top of the agenda, while the Turkish interventions in the Libyan and Syrian civil wars, and Turkey's bellicose posturing on the side of Azerbaijan following its border skirmishes with Armenia in July, are also causing consternation, with eurocrats concerned that Turkey is increasingly asserting itself as a regional bully. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s stark lurch into authoritarianism since the failed coup against his administration in July 2016 had already rid Brussels of any notion that Turkey could progress its decades-long ambition of becoming an EU member in the foreseeable future.

Call for “tangible solidarity”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on September 15 for “tangible solidarity” from the EU in tackling both the migrant crisis and east Mediterranean tensions with Turkey.

Mitsotakis was reported by Reuters as saying that Greece was ready to enter exploratory talks with Turkey “immediately” on the maritime zones if Ankara ended its “provocations” in the region.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country has been proposing to restart exploratory talks with Greece. “Exploratory talks actually cover all disputed issues between Turkey and Greece... The previous government [in Greece]... didn’t want to actually restart. And this government also has not been willing to restart the exploratory talks, so we have to make an agreement,” he said.

Last week brought a war of words between French President Emmanuel Macron, Greece’s most outspoken ally in the eastern Mediterranean dispute, and Erdogan. Macron drew the wrath of his Turkish counterpart by stating that his problem is not with the Turkish people, for whom he has great respect, but with the Erdogan government. Erdogan responded with characteristic angry rhetoric on September 12, telling Macron “not to mess” with Turkey.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey takes assertive role in Caucasus conflict

Poland’s mining unions threaten strikes over decarbonisation plans

Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader

News

Human Rights Watch documents police beatings, torture of protesters

Human rights watchdog Human Rights Watch has released a report detailing the brutal police beatings and torture by Belarusian security forces during the crackdown on demonstrations after the blatantly falsified presidential elections.

Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative

Move follows unscheduled cutting of Turkey’s sovereign rating to all-time low in junk five days ago.

Demonstrators protest as Chinese top diplomat visits Ulaanbaatar amid row over claimed native language suppression in Inner Mongolia

Many Mongolians outraged, claiming Beijing is muzzling Mongolia into submission. But nation's economy hugely dependent on China, which accounts for more than half of its foreign trade. Ministers unlikely to see provoking giant neighbour as an option.

Navalny out of coma and off ventilator, says he wants to go home

Russia’s anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny is out of his coma, off the ventilator and said on September 14 that he wants to go home to Russia in his first post on social media since being poisoned.

A third of Russians consider Russia to be a great power

About a third of Russians (37%) consider Russia a great power, another 29% think that the country will become one again in the next 15-20 years, according to the state owned pollster, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM).

Human Rights Watch documents police beatings, torture of protesters
22 hours ago
Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative
16 hours ago
Demonstrators protest as Chinese top diplomat visits Ulaanbaatar amid row over claimed native language suppression in Inner Mongolia
1 day ago
Navalny out of coma and off ventilator, says he wants to go home
1 day ago
A third of Russians consider Russia to be a great power
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    2 days ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    6 days ago
  3. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    3 days ago
  4. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    4 days ago
  5. Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    13 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    26 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    16 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    1 month ago
  5. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss