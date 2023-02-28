EU issues diplomatic warning over Saakashvili's deteriorating health

EU issues diplomatic warning over Saakashvili's deteriorating health
Tbilisi City Court on February 6 rejected an appeal to release Saakashvili from prison on health grounds. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews February 28, 2023
The EU has issued a formal diplomatic warning to the Georgian authorities over the deteriorating health of jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, reports RFE/RL.
 
The diplomatic demarche was presented to the Georgian justice minister, said EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynsk on February 27. 
 
The details of the warning have not been made public, but all 27 EU member states are said to have backed it.
 
The warning comes as Georgia is meant to be working towards fulfilling a set of EU requirements in order to win candidate status to join the bloc. The EU has already criticised recent parliamentary proposals to tighten political control over the central bank and NGOs, which may be judged incompatible with EU membership.
 
On the same day, doctors announced that if Saakashvili continues to lose weight in prison, he will become bedridden and his body will face irreversible damage. 
 
The group of medical experts visited Saakashvili at the Tbilisi clinic where he is currently staying at the invitation of Georgia’s Public Defender.
 
The ex-president, noted doctors, has lost 5.7 kilogrammes since they last saw him in early December. The weight loss has significantly hindered Saakashvili’s movement, and he now requires assistance to move.
 
Saakashvili has alleged that Georgian authorities have been plotting his murder.
 
The ex-president has repeatedly said that medical staff at the clinic where he is staying refuse to treat him and he has sought a transfer for medical care abroad.
 
Previously, Saakashvili's legal team asserted that he was "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody.
 
Tbilisi City Court on February 6 rejected an appeal to release Saakashvili from prison on health grounds. Following the decision, the ex-president’s legal team announced that they plan to make an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.
 
The Georgian Dream government has indicated that it believes Saakashvili's health is better than his doctors are saying, and that there is no reason to release him from prison for hospital treatment abroad.
 
Saakashvili was jailed in 2021 after returning to Georgia secretly on prior convictions in abstentia for abuse of power. He  is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing in 2021.

Related Content

Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review

Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings

EU says Georgian foreign agents bill "inconsistent" with its norms

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review

Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings

EU says Georgian foreign agents bill "inconsistent" with its norms

News

Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul

Disaster in southern Turkey has served as a terrible reminder that the metropolis of 16mn is highly exposed to a major earthquake that could strike at any time.

French authorities for the first time seize luxury villa alleged to belong to sanctioned Magnitogorsk metal giant CEO Viktor Rashnikov

In the first French criminal seizure of property owned by a Russian oligarch, authorities have arrested a luxurious €23mn villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in southeastern France, which authorities claim belongs to the CEO of Magnitogorsk

Czech justice minister under pressure to resign over interventions in Brno graft probes

Pavel Blazek has made nine requests to obtain information from prosecutors relating to the city council corruption scandal in which he and ex-colleagues have been questioned by police.

Progress seen in talks to settle Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia has handed over a new version of a proposed peace treaty to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan surprises political pundits by sticking to May 14 election date

Turkish president says he’s ploughing ahead amid criticism over earthquake disaster. Some observers say election board could cancel polls citing logistical difficulties.

Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
10 hours ago
French authorities for the first time seize luxury villa alleged to belong to sanctioned Magnitogorsk metal giant CEO Viktor Rashnikov
11 hours ago
Czech justice minister under pressure to resign over interventions in Brno graft probes
20 hours ago
Progress seen in talks to settle Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
22 hours ago
Erdogan surprises political pundits by sticking to May 14 election date
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    4 days ago
  2. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    3 days ago
  3. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    2 days ago
  4. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
    1 day ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss