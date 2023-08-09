EU gas tanks close to full, traders switch to Ukraine storage

EU gas tanks close to full, traders switch to Ukraine storage
European gas tanks are just shy of hitting the 90% full by November 1 target and are turning to Ukraine's undersused tanks to store extra gas ahead of the winter. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 9, 2023

European gas storage tanks were 87.7% full as of August 6, well ahead of the schedule that demands they reach 90% by November 1, according to GIE, leading traders to switch to storing more gas in Ukraine’s underused tanks. (chart)

Prices of gas are determined by the immediate demand for gas and the amount of physical storage space available. As the EU gas tanks fill up early and the weather is still mild, future prices on the TTF hub fell by 1.7% to €29.97 per MWh, or $350 per thousand cubic metre, according to data from the ICE exchange UBN reports.

Prices have fallen from last year’s all-time highs but remain some two- to three-times above the five-year pre-war historical averages that has led to a deindustrialisation in some European countries.

Despite the war risks, European gas traders have started storing natural gas in Ukraine to take advantage of lower prices and Ukraine’s vast underused gas storage facilities. While Germany’s gas tanks, at 23bcm the largest in the EU, are 89.6% full as of August 6, Ukraine’s tanks are only 26.6% full, according to GIE.

Ukraine's storage facilities, which are owned by the state gas company Naftogaz, have a total capacity of 31bn cubic metres (bcm) in 11 underground storage facilities, the biggest of which is Bilche-Volytsko-Uherske on the Polish and Slovakian borders far from the fighting and can hold 17bcm by itself. Ukraine's large gas storage capacity is surpassed only by the US and Russia and is due to its former role as a major transit country for Russian gas to Europe.

The Czech EPH group told Reuters that its decision to use Ukrainian storage was also a sign of confidence in the country. In turn, Ukrtransgaz stated the positive dynamics of gas injection by foreign traders into Ukraine gas storage. Slovakia's state-owned SPP said it is considering using Ukrainian storage facilities, as Slovakian storage facilities are already 90% full.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

INTERVIEW: How Fozzy Group's supermarkets have weathered the storm of Russian aggression in Ukraine

Russian tech titan Yandex CEO Volozh slams Putin’s "barbaric" war in Ukraine

Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July

Data

Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%

NBS kept the key interest rate at 6.5% due to the ongoing alleviation of worldwide inflationary forces.

Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July

Inflation eases by 0.9 percentage points from June.

Slovak industry is back in black figures with 3.6% growth y/y in June

Figures boosted by 12.2% growth y-o-y in the manufacture of transport equipment from the country's dominant car industry.

Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target

Russia’s budget deficit increased slightly by RUB221.6bn ($2.3bn) in July according to preliminary estimates, the Ministry of Finance (MinFin) said on August 8, increasing the total to RUB2.817 trillion ($29bn), or 1.8% of GDP.

Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July

Inflation in Ukraine decreased to 11.3% in July, down from 12.8% in June and 15.3% in May, the State Statistics Service reported on August 9.

Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%
22 hours ago
Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July
1 day ago
Slovak industry is back in black figures with 3.6% growth y/y in June
1 day ago
Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target
1 day ago
Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    2 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    9 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    7 days ago
  5. Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
    5 days ago
  1. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    2 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    9 days ago
  4. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    26 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss