EU extends Uzbekistan's Generalised System of Preferences Plus trade deal by four years

The EU has extended Uzbekistan's Generalised System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade preference arrangement by four years to December 31, 2027, Uzbek Review has reported.

The EU Ambassador to Tashkent Charlotte Adriaen announced the decision on December 19.

GSP+ has significantly benefited Uzbekistan, with the country's exports to the EU rising from €93mn in 2019 to €450mn in 2022.

The programme, exempting Uzbekistan from certain taxes, has also positively impacted economic diversification, with a shift towards pharmaceuticals and other chemical products.

The EU supports Uzbekistan's progress in human rights and labour rights but also emphasises the need for further efforts, particularly in freedom of association and expression, Adriaen said.