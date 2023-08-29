EU court rules elections in Bosnia are undemocratic

EU court rules elections in Bosnia are undemocratic
Only members of Bosnia's three constituent peoples can run in elections as candidates.
By bne IntelliNews August 29, 2023

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on August 29 that elections in Bosnia & Herzegovina are undemocratic as they do not allow individuals who do not belong to any of the three constituent peoples to participate in them as candidates.

Bosnia comprises two autonomous entities – the Muslim-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska, as well as the autonomous Brcko district. It also has three constituent peoples – the Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims), the Serbs and the Croats. The country’s constitution makes a distinction between the three constituent peoples and members of ethnic minorities and those who do not declare affiliation with any particular ethnic group.

The case followed a claim by Slaven Kovacevic, advisor to Zeljko Komsic, a member of Bosnia’s state-level tripartite presidency.

The court noted that, according to the complaint, the power-sharing arrangements in Bosnia are not genuinely democratic but an “ethnocracy” in which ethnicity – and not citizenship – is the key to securing power and resources.

It also took into consideration that the approval of the constituent peoples was necessary to end the 1992-1995 Bosnian war at the time.

“It was therefore conceivable that the existence of a second chamber, composed of representatives of the three main ethnic groups only, would have been acceptable in the special 3 case of Bosnia and Herzegovina, had the powers of the House of Peoples been limited to the precisely, narrowly and strictly defined vital national interests of the “constituent peoples”. However, the House of Peoples had to approve all legislation,” the ECHR noted.

“Therefore, all segments of society should be represented in it. As it stood, the current arrangements rendered ethnic considerations and/or representation more relevant than political, economic, social, philosophical and other considerations and/or representation and thus amplified ethnic divisions in the country and undermined the democratic character of elections,” it added.

The ECHR also reminded that Bosnia is obliged to carry out a reform of the electoral system, but has not yet done this. 

“In particular, the Court saw no reason to depart from its previous case-law and in particular, Sejdić and Finci, Zornić, and Pilav in which the Court found discrimination against persons not affiliated with the three main ethnic groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina, or those failing to meet a combination of the requirements of ethnic origin and place of residence as regards their right to stand for election to the House of Peoples and the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the court also noted.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Pro-Russian politicians call for Serbia and Bosnia to join BRICS instead of EU

European Council president says Western Balkans and EU should prepare for enlargement by 2030

Serbian president seeks confirmation Ukraine won't recognise Kosovo at Zelenskiy meeting

News

‘Meh-hem’ as crowd storm pitch at Kyrgyzstan’s ‘goat carcass’ cup final

With president in attendance, angry spectators chase match officials, throwing stones and plastic bottles.

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky charged with money laundering, fraud

Ukraine’s most notorious oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky has been officially charged with fraud and embezzling from oil companies he owned by Ukrainian authorities on September 2.

Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive

After three months of a stalemate, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) seem to be finally making progress against Russia in the south-eastern offensive.

Nagorno-Karabakh president quits as breakaway territory's crisis deepens

Parliamentary speaker to take over until Harutiunyan's successor is elected in 2025.

“‘I won’t abandon my state.” Zelenskiy to run for president if elections held

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he will stand for re-election if scheduled elections are held early next year, despite promising to only serve one term in office when he took over in 2019.

‘Meh-hem’ as crowd storm pitch at Kyrgyzstan’s ‘goat carcass’ cup final
17 hours ago
Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky charged with money laundering, fraud
23 hours ago
Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive
2 days ago
Nagorno-Karabakh president quits as breakaway territory's crisis deepens
2 days ago
“‘I won’t abandon my state.” Zelenskiy to run for president if elections held
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    6 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    27 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. “All signs point to Ukraine,” German investigation into Nord Stream 1&2 pipelines bombing finds
    4 days ago
  5. Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive
    2 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    27 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    13 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss