EU Council approves €100mn for Albania’s post-earthquake reconstruction

The Council of the EU approved funds of €100mn for Albania to support post-earthquake reconstruction, it said on April 14.
Albania was hit by a strong earthquake on November 26, 2019. The funds were enabled after the Council of EU revised the EU 2020 budget in order to free up funds to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
"Money is also being made available to help Greece deal with increased migratory pressures, and to support Albania's post-earthquake reconstruction," the Council said in the statement.
The European Parliament should approve the budget revision during its plenary session on April 16-17.
The 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Albania in November is estimated to have caused €985mn in damages and requires €1.1bn for reconstruction efforts.
The Clean Clothes Campaign, the garment industry's largest alliance of labour unions and NGOs, is warning that textile factories are facing the closure in many countries, including Albania due to the ... more
The Albanian government intends to offer an amnesty in the upcoming months for businesses which have worked illegally as an instrument for the formalisation of the grey economy, Finance and ... more
Albania’s Competition Authority has launched an in-depth investigation against the biggest oil producer in Albania, Chinese-owned Bankers Petroleum, for possible violations of competition rules in ... more