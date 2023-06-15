EU announces “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo

EU announces “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warns Kosovan PM Albin Kurti: "failure to de-escalate will result in negative consequences.”
By bne IntelliNews June 15, 2023

European Union members on June 14 unanimously agreed on “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo, to be phased out depending on developments on the ground and credible decisive steps by Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti, according to EU spokesman Peter Stano quoted by Balkan Insight.

Kurti has been under pressure from the EU and other Western allies to de-escalate the situation in northern Kosovo where the election of mayors in by-elections boycotted by local Serbs, which make up the majority of the population, led to unrest including violent clashes between Serb protesters and law enforcers. 

The EU has reduced high-level visits, contacts and financial cooperation with the Balkan country, mirroring similar measures taken by the US late last month, according to the Financial Times.

The steps are “reversible and incremental” but bear “financial and political consequences”, EU foreign policy spokesman Stano said.

A June 14 letter from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Kurti, posted by Stano on Twitter, states: “I urge you to adopt more resolute steps to de-escalate the situation, along the lines of measures requested by the EU Member States and our US partners … As 27 EU Member States have made it very clear, failure to de-escalate will result in negative consequences.” 

Stano announced that the five-step proposal for de-escalation that Kurti announced the day before “fails to adequately address some key elements which triggered … the latest crisis, and which we expect him to address urgently with decisive measures”.

Despite the EU’s repeated calls, “PM Kurti has so far failed to take decisive steps and actions to de-escalate” the tense situation in the Serb-majority north, where protests have continued since May 26, Stano said.

The tensions in the region further worsened on June 13 when protests broke after the arrest of a local Serb suspected of being involved in attacks against members of the Kosovo Force (KFOR). 

 

 

On June 14, Serbia arrested three Kosovan police officers under circumstances still to be clarified. The Serbian authorities say the men were captured with Serbia, while the Kosovan police say they were kidnapped from within Kosovo.

Later in the day, the authorities of Kosovo decided to ban vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering the region.

"The agencies decided to tighten border control for security reasons. As an emergency step, it was decided to bar entry to Kosovo for vehicles with Serbian license plates. At the same time, the security authorities keep analysing the situation," said spokesman for the Kosovo government Perparim Kryeziu quoted by Kosovo Online.

On June 11, Kurti presented a plan aimed at defusing tensions in the Serb-majority north. The proposed measures include holding fresh local elections and reducing the size of the special police force. 

The plan was presented in response to pressure from Western supporters of Kosovo's independence, who warned that Kosovo will face negative consequences if it fails to de-escalate the situation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OPINION: Kosovo opts for provocative tactics over grand strategy

Kosovo's robust economic growth put at risk by rising tensions with Serbia

Kosovan police say three border patrol officers kidnapped

News

Russian supermarket giant Magnit offers to buy out global investors at a 50% discount

Russia’s biggest supermarket chain Magnit has offered to buy out its international investors are knock down prices whose shares in the company have been blocked due to sanctions related capital restrictions.

Russian President Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of raw material exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of its raw materials export dependency during his keynote speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 16.

SPIEF 2023: Key quotes from Putin's speech at Russia's Davos

Instead of trying to tempt Western capital, SPIEF 2023 has focused on topics such as sovereignty, resilience against international sanctions, and fostering partnerships with countries in the global south, such as India, Brazil and the UAE.

Missiles rain down on Kyiv as African leaders arrive on peace mission

Explosions were heard across the city as Ukraine’s air-defence lept into action. Six hypersonic Kinzahl missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two drones were shot down.

South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality

In a video posted while an air raid alert was still active in Kyiv on Friday morning, a spokesman for the office of the South African president said he had “arrived here safely”.

Russian supermarket giant Magnit offers to buy out global investors at a 50% discount
4 hours ago
Russian President Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of raw material exports
5 hours ago
SPIEF 2023: Key quotes from Putin's speech at Russia's Davos
7 hours ago
Missiles rain down on Kyiv as African leaders arrive on peace mission
8 hours ago
South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    7 days ago
  2. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    7 days ago
  3. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    6 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    10 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    22 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss