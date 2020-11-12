Estonia’s Bolt to invest €100mn in rental services in 2021

Estonia’s Bolt to invest €100mn in rental services in 2021
By bne IntelliNews November 12, 2020

Maverick Estonian transport company Bolt announced it will expand its light-duty electric vehicle rental service to 100 European cities and bring 130,000 electric scooters and bicycles to the streets in 2021. The total investment will be over €100mn.

The investment will be directed to expanding the rental business, product development and the production of Bolt's own scooters, the company said.

This year, Bolt launched scooter rental services in 15 countries and 45 cities. In addition to scooters, electric bicycles were also brought to the streets in France, Spain, Portugal and the Czech Republic.

In May of this year, Bolt introduced an electric scooter model designed and manufactured by the company itself. The new model is 100% recyclable, meets ISO standards and has a lifespan of up to five years.

Last year, Bolt published a long-term green strategy to reduce the company's ecological footprint. In addition, Bolt announced in September this year that it would make the scooter business climate-friendly by the end of 2020.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Estonia seeks observer status on Arctic Council with e-Arctic idea in mind

Estonia's far-right interior minister resigns after questioning Biden's election win

CEE Banking Sectors: In crisis and recovery mode at the same time

Tech

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation

Russian petrochemical major Sibur told East-West Digital News it has developed a technology which allows high-precision modelling of physicochemical processes in petrochemical production.

MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market

MegaFon, a major Russian mobile phone operator, is to acquire 33.8% of Digital Media Holding LLC (DMH), the parent company of the Start video service.

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation

Russian petrochemical major Sibur told East-West Digital News it has developed a technology which allows high-precision modeling of physicochemical processes in petrochemical production.

Russia sharpens knives against cybercrime

A center for combating cybercrimes, telephone spam and phishing will be created in Russia as part of a government program for the digital economy

Banki.ru founders sell their stake to settle conflict with US investor

An investor consortium led by Russian private equity firms Elbrus Capital and Winter Capital has acquired 60% of Banki.ru, a leading bank and insurance marketplace.

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation
1 day ago
MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market
1 day ago
Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation
1 day ago
Russia sharpens knives against cybercrime
1 day ago
Banki.ru founders sell their stake to settle conflict with US investor
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    4 days ago
  2. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    2 days ago
  3. Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records
    5 days ago
  4. Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst
    7 days ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    14 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    11 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    19 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    24 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    22 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss