Estonia launches groundbreaking digital vehicle registration system

Estonia launches groundbreaking digital vehicle registration system
Estonian start-up DriveX has started providing a service enabling digital registration of vehicles. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 29, 2023

Estonian start-up DriveX has started providing a service enabling digital registration of vehicles in Estonia. The process usually requires a trip to the Estonian Transport Administration but now a vehicle's imagery can be uploaded with DriveX's AI-powered car inspection with damage detection platform, tech.eu reported.

Apparently this makes Estonia the first country to have a fully digital vehicle registration system. 

"The Estonian Transport Administration has a great opportunity to create, together with DriveX, the first digital registration system in Europe, which will simplify the first-time registration of vehicles for Estonian residents and businesses. It is good to create an innovative system that will definitely save customers time and make transactions faster and more efficient because customers no longer need to physically go to a service office with their vehicle," said Joel Jesse, Director of the Mobility Management Service at the Estonian Transport Administration.

The service will be available in mid-2023.

"Around 116,000 vehicles are registered in Estonia each year and around 32 million in Europe. Therefore, the market potential is enormous, and the need for a digital vehicle registration solution is ever-increasing. By introducing our imaging technology to the Estonian Transport Administration, we are once again taking a significant step forward in the development of the e-state and making the vehicle registration process many times more efficient," says Rauno Sigur, CEO of DriveX, tech.eu reported.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s industry undergoes deepest contraction in CEE

IMF: Volatile commodity prices reduce growth and amplify swings in inflation

NEMETHY: The Fed will prioritise financial stability over the fight against inflation

Tech

Serbia to take business registrations online despite cyberattack

Belgrade announces company registrations to be taken online the day after DDoS attack hit business registry website.

Turkey clones Iran’s ‘kamikaze’ drones

Analysts say the Azab is a “replica” of the Shahed-136 that Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

Big Uzbek fintech Uzum to launch grocery delivery service, conduct IPO

Company says it is negotiating with some of the Middle East’s largest international investment funds, with plans to raise $300mn by the end of the year.

Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown

Bloc concerned Russian arms industry is stripping down imported household appliances and used cars for microchips and other spare parts.

Sistemma launches Russian analogue to ChatGPT

Russian data analysis, modelling and data processing company Sistemma has launched an AI called SistemmaGPT, which is a functional analogue of Elon Musk’s ChatGPT, the company said in a statement on March 26.

Serbia to take business registrations online despite cyberattack
1 day ago
Turkey clones Iran’s ‘kamikaze’ drones
1 day ago
Big Uzbek fintech Uzum to launch grocery delivery service, conduct IPO
2 days ago
Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown
2 days ago
Sistemma launches Russian analogue to ChatGPT
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    9 days ago
  2. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    6 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    6 days ago
  4. Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown
    2 days ago
  5. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    7 hours ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    24 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    9 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    18 days ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss