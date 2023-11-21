ESG reporting by Zimbabwe-listed companies to be mandatory as of January 2024

By bne IntelliNews November 21, 2023

Companies listed on Zimbabwe’s two stock exchanges will be mandated to report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters as of January 2024, The Herald reports.

The state-owned daily cited a notice by Justin Bgoni, chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) on November 21 as saying training of issuers' representatives on the new reporting requirements has been done. 

The minimum ESG disclosure requirements, he added, take into account the global reporting initiatives as well as international financial reporting and sustainability standards.

“The stock exchanges have developed core sustainability disclosure metrics for adoption as a minimum starting point, and other issuers have already made efforts to adopt and report on sustainability.  However, effective January 1, 2024, the requirement will be implemented by all listed entities,” Bgoni said.

“Issuers are, however, not limited to the core disclosure metrics and may provide additional information, including sector-specific metrics. Additionally, issuers are still required to conduct materiality assessments,” he added.

Zimbabwe has a fairly developed stock market. The ZSE, which is indexed on the local currency, started operating in 1893 and has 63 listings. The US dollar-denominated VFEX, a subsidiary of ZSE, was established in 2020 and now has 14 listings

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Africa’s massive opportunity in critical minerals for the clean energy transition

Africa is home to one-third of global mineral reserves and an enormous opportunity exists to transform many African economies rich in ... more

Mali signs deal with Russia to build gold refinery

Mali has inked a deal with Russia to construct a gold refinery, the junta in Bamako has announced. The agreement, part of a number of bilateral accords, outlines the establishment of gold refinery ... more

Nigeria says reestablishing National Shipping Line could pump $10bn into economy each year

The Federal Government of Nigeria is exploring the possibility of re-establishing a National Shipping Line, which could add $10bn to the nation's economy annually.  Adegboyega Oyetola, the ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    7 days ago
  2. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    23 days ago
  3. Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
    7 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Russian buyers of foreign assets seen as “new elite”
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    23 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    29 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    30 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss