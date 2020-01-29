Erdogan blasts Abu Dhabi’s ‘bankrolling of Russian mercenaries in Libya’ and latest Kremlin role in Syria

Erdogan blasts Abu Dhabi’s ‘bankrolling of Russian mercenaries in Libya’ and latest Kremlin role in Syria
There's still no end in sight to the Libya conflict. If anything, it threatens to deteriorate.
By bne IntelliNews January 29, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in the past two days hit out at Abu Dhabi for bankrolling Russian mercenaries fighting for warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya and Russia for violating agreements that are meant to stem the conflict in northern Syria where Turkey has backed rebel militia and has set up 12 observation posts around Idlib.

Turkey’s leader on January 28 issued a rare direct rebuke to the rulers of Abu Dhabi, saying that the emirate was covering the wages of thousands of Russian fighters who support Libyan general Haftar. The UAE and Egypt are, meanwhile, thought to be backing Haftar with air power. Turkey has provided military support to the internationally recognised government in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. The truce lately agreed at a summit in Berlin appears to be unravelling.

“Haftar is, at the moment, like a desert lord in Libya,” Erdogan told reporters during a flight from Algeria to Gambia, according to a transcript of his remarks published by his office. “He has control in desert areas but not in populated regions.”

Reuters reported that in fact Haftar holds sway over the country’s east and many Libyan cities as well as most of its key oil installations. This month, his forces also took the city of Sirte.

“Ugly attempts”

Turkey was monitoring Haftar’s “ugly attempts” to grab more land and would do whatever is necessary to stop him, Erdogan said.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi has turned into a regional rival to Turkey in recent years with Erdogan supporting Islamist political movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood seen as a threat by Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and de-facto leader of the UAE as well as by Cairo. Haftar is seen by the UAE and Egypt as a bulwark in Libya against the spread of Islamic extremists. Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have according to many media accounts been flown in by Turkey to help defend the position of Sarraj. Ankara has also supplied armed drones.

By supporting Sarraj, Turkey will hope to secure major trade and investment contracts under his administration and use the alliance as a help in staking its claim to various gas and oil deposits in the Mediterranean. Ankara’s moves for such resources have already angered Greece and Cyprus, among other countries in the region.

Western officials have said more than 1,400 fighters with the Russian Wagner group, headed by a confidant of President Vladimir Putin, have arrived since September to back Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which has its eyes set on capturing Tripoli.

No mercenaries denial from Putin

Putin has not explicitly denied the presence of the mercenaries in Libya. However, he said on January 11: “If there are any Russian citizens there, they neither represent the interests of the Russian state, nor receive funding from the Russian state.”

Turning his attention to Syria, Erdogan was on January 29 reported by NTV as saying that Ankara was losing patience with the military assault in the country’s northern Idlib region, adding that Russia was violating agreements aimed at defusing the conflict there.

Renewed bombardments by Russia-backed Syrian government forces on Idlib appear to be creating a potential new refugee wave that could head for Turkey.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria, agreed to work towards de-escalating the Idlib fighting and creating a demilitarised zone under agreements in 2017 and 2018 known as the Astana and Sochi accords. But fighting continues to flare up in the final rebel bastion in Syria following a civil war that has so far lasted nearly nine years.

“Currently, Russia is not abiding by Astana or Sochi,” NTV quoted Erdogan as saying.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from Senegal, he said that Turkey, which is building houses in northern Idlib to shelter civilians fleeing the bombing, has told Russia that it is running out of patience, Reuters reported.

“Necessary warnings”

“If we are loyal partners with Russia on this, they have to put forth their stance... Our wish is that Russia immediately makes the necessary warnings to the regime which it sees as a friend,” he said.

“The Astana process has fallen into silence now. We need to look at what Turkey, Russia and Iran can do to revive the Astana process,” he added.

On January 28, Syrian government forces entered a town south of Idlib city, in a marked advance for President Bashar al-Assad. Turkey warned it would retaliate against any attack on its observation posts around Idlib.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

‘People of assassinated general’s home province will pay $3mn bounty to anyone who kills Trump’ says Iranian MP

Berlin summit agrees attempt to stabilise Libya truce but oil blockade overshadows progress

Iran was spooked by US stealth fighter reports when it shot down airliner says Lavrov

News

Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market

Russia’s stock market was flying over the first two weeks of January, but a growing panic due to the spread of the coronavirus flu virus in China has killed off the euphoria in the dollar-denominated Russia Trading System (RTS) index.

Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain

Russia's winter grain crop is in unusually good shape with only 5.7% classed as in bad condition, lower than in recent years. Russia should harvest 122mn tonnes of grain and export 42mn tonnes to earn $24bn this year.

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul, Boris Mints is on an international wanted list in a RUB30bn embezzlement case

Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov

Russia’s freshly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and re-appointed Finance Minister Anton Siluanov have moved to curb the powers of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointee First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

World Bank advising Kazakhstan on taxing sugary drinks

Non-communicable diseases including health problems related to too much sugar consumption costing country’s economy around €5.5bn.

Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market
11 hours ago
Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain
12 hours ago
Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges
15 hours ago
Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov
22 hours ago
World Bank advising Kazakhstan on taxing sugary drinks
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Who's who in the new Russian government
    6 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    8 days ago
  3. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    2 days ago
  4. Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
    3 days ago
  5. Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor
    3 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    21 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    14 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    8 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss