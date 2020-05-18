Erdogan and ally ‘may change laws to throw obstacles in way of new political parties’

Erdogan and ally ‘may change laws to throw obstacles in way of new political parties’
What's Bahceli up to?
By bne IntelIiNews May 18, 2020

Two new political parties in Turkey led by former allies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are eyeing with concern moves by the ultra-nationalist junior partner of the ruling coalition to change the country’s election, party and parliamentary legislation—with some anxiety that obstacles could be erected to them contesting the next parliamentary and presidential elections.

According to veteran Turkish journalist Zulfikar Dogan, writing for Ahval, Erdogan and leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, “appear panic-stricken by the declining support indicated in the latest polls”.

He added: “While both the MHP and its coalition partner, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), say polls are not on their agenda until the next scheduled general election in 2023, a recent move by Bahceli calling for a swift change in six laws that will greatly alter the political process indicates otherwise”.

Erdogan, his AKP and Bahceli’s MHP are expecting a growing challenge from former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s Future Party, launched in December, and former deputy prime minister Ali Babacan’s DEVA, formed in March.

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, last week said that the CHP would be willing to allow the transfer of some of its MPs to the newly formed parties should they wish to form a group that would qualify to enter parliament and fight the next elections. 

A day after Kilicdaroglu’s offer was made, Bahceli called for changes in the six laws, including the country’s political party laws, electoral laws and parliamentary bylaws.

The MHP leader has not specified what changes he has in mind, but Dogan wrote that “one would think that the Erdogan ally is eyeing regulations that prevent deputies from switching political parties or increasing the current deputy requirement of 20 for the formation of a parliamentary group”.

He added: “It is likely that Erdogan gave the order to Bahceli to call for changes to election laws, as it would be in the Turkish president’s benefit to tweak the system given the apparent fall in support.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Economists predict Turkey will see rate cut of 50bp on May 21

Responses from 15 economists surveyed by Reuters produced a median estimate of 50bp for the benchmark rate cut Turkey’s central bank is expected to announce on May 21 (at 11:00 GMT). It would be ... more

Turkish fintech Figopara raises $1mn in second financing round with IFC and angel investor participation

Turkish fintech Figopara, established in 2017, has raised a million dollars in its second financing ... more

After punishing day for lira analysts wonder if Turkey might after all bring in capital controls

As Turkey on May 7 blocked three global banks from trading Turkish lira (TRY) in an effort to stem the slide of the ... more

Most Read

  1. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    3 days ago
  2. Russian population is moving west
    2 days ago
  3. OPINION: Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over
    2 days ago
  4. Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
    1 day ago
  5. Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker
    7 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    27 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    14 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  4. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    1 month ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss