Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread

Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread
Shelves have already emptied in Skopje supermarkets and grocery shops. / Valentina Dimitrievska
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje March 1, 2023

Store shelves in North Macedonia were left without white bread on March 1, as bakers have stopped producing the best-selling breads in protest against the government's decision to cap prices at MKD33 (€0.5) for the next three months.

The government's measure was taken a day earlier to prevent bakers from abusing the system by using cheaper electricity without reducing prices. The capped price refers to white and semi-white bread with a weight of 450 grams.

However, bakers claim that the cap on prices will force them to work at a loss and will inevitably lead to the closure of their companies.

“If we do not close our bakeries immediately, after such a decision we will certainly close after some time,” president of the group for the milling and baking industry at the Chamber of Commerce, Goran Malisic, was cited by Denesen.

A day earlier, representatives of the bakery industry held a meeting attended by 32 industrial bakers from all over the country and agreed to stop producing bread on the day when the decision to freeze the price of bread is published in the Official Gazette.

On March 1, the State Market Inspectorate has been conducting checks to ensure that the government's decision is being respected.

Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi called on the boycotting bakers to engage in dialogue, warning of potential sanctions for those who do not produce bread.

Some experts told media that the government has a responsibility to protect the public interest and ensure that bread is available to citizens.

They suggest that if necessary, the government should introduce forced administration in the companies that are boycotting the decision to freeze the price of bread and stop their electricity subsidies.

However, some citizens are already taking matters into their own hands by buying flour and baking bread at home, as bread is becoming increasingly difficult to find in shops.

It is unclear how the government and the bakery industry will resolve their differences.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings

Thousands demonstrate in Bulgaria to support Ukraine on invasion anniversary

North Macedonia steps up security after cyber attacks and bomb hoaxes linked to Ukraine war

News

Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul

Disaster in southern Turkey has served as a terrible reminder that the metropolis of 16mn is highly exposed to a major earthquake that could strike at any time.

French authorities for the first time seize luxury villa alleged to belong to sanctioned Magnitogorsk metal giant CEO Viktor Rashnikov

In the first French criminal seizure of property owned by a Russian oligarch, authorities have arrested a luxurious €23mn villa in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in southeastern France, which authorities claim belongs to the CEO of Magnitogorsk

Czech justice minister under pressure to resign over interventions in Brno graft probes

Pavel Blazek has made nine requests to obtain information from prosecutors relating to the city council corruption scandal in which he and ex-colleagues have been questioned by police.

Progress seen in talks to settle Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia has handed over a new version of a proposed peace treaty to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan surprises political pundits by sticking to May 14 election date

Turkish president says he’s ploughing ahead amid criticism over earthquake disaster. Some observers say election board could cancel polls citing logistical difficulties.

Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
10 hours ago
French authorities for the first time seize luxury villa alleged to belong to sanctioned Magnitogorsk metal giant CEO Viktor Rashnikov
11 hours ago
Czech justice minister under pressure to resign over interventions in Brno graft probes
20 hours ago
Progress seen in talks to settle Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
22 hours ago
Erdogan surprises political pundits by sticking to May 14 election date
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    4 days ago
  2. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    3 days ago
  3. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    2 days ago
  4. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
    1 day ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss