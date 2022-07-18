Electric supercar entrepreneur Mate Rimac invests in Croatian agri-digital company Gruntek

Mate Rimac, the founder and CEO of Croatian electric supercar producer Rimac Group, has invested in local innovative agri-digital company Gruntek, Gruntek said in a press release.

Gruntek has developed an app allowing Croatians to rent gardens raising organic vegetables near them and pick what is planted there. A local team of farmers plants and raises the vegetables.

Through the app, owners are able to monitor farm work, growth and ripening of the produce on their farms. They also can choose whether to harvest the plants themselves or have them delivered.

“In the second year of Gruntek Mate Rimac, the known Croatian innovator and entrepreneur, has joined the gardens of the future. With this [he] helps Gruntek to implement great plans for the future and expansion on international markets,” Gruntek said in the press release.

It did not disclose the size of the investment.