EBRD to support rural fibreoptic network construction in Serbia

Project to increase connectivity will be financed by an EBRD loan.
By bne IntelliNews August 24, 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on August 24 the launch of a pre-qualification tender aimed at facilitating the construction of mid-mile fibreoptic lines that will span rural settlements in Serbia.

The project, which will be financed by an EBRD loan, is a decisive step towards advancing digital connectivity in Serbian rural areas.

The key objective of this initiative is to enhance connectivity and digital access in remote and underserved regions of Serbia.

The successful bidder of the tender will undertake the responsibility of procuring both the design and construction works required for the establishment of an extensive underground mid-mile fibre optic network.

The network's scope is 3,280 kilometres. It will span 85 municipalities, segmented into approximately 228 clusters.

The timeline for the completion of the contract is set at 18 months from the initiation of the project. The deadline for interested parties to submit their offers is September 25.

