EBRD plans €4bn capital increase to hike Ukraine funding

EBRD plans €4bn capital increase to hike Ukraine funding
By bne IntelliNews November 15, 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) board of directors proposed on November 15 that the bank's governors approve a €4bn paid-in capital increase. 

The aim of the capital increase is to facilitate an increase in investment in Ukraine to €3bn a year, effectively doubling the level of investment since the start of the war, and raising it to three times the pre-war average.  

“Today’s decision is in line with the governors’ recognition that support for Ukraine should be the Bank’s highest priority, now and in the future, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country,” said an EBRD statement emailed to bne IntelliNews

The capital increase will strengthen the EBRD’s balance sheet and ensure the bank can raise its investment in Ukraine while fully supporting the other economies. 

“This support is particularly important in the context of the increased need to face geopolitical tensions and their economic consequences, and the climate crisis and the long-term challenges it poses,” the press release said. 

Endorsement by the board of directors is the first stage in the formal process of raising the EBRD's shareholding from its existing €30bn level. The ultimate decision on the suggested capital increase will rest with the governors, who are expected to make a decision by the end of 2023.

At the EBRD's 2023 Annual Meeting in Samarkand, held in May, the development bank’s governors unanimously acknowledged the need for additional shareholder support to enable the bank to fulfil its role effectively. Paid-in capital was deemed the most efficient and effective to provide such support.

Should the governors greenlight the proposal, this would be the third capital injection in the EBRD's history, after previous increases 1996 and 2010. It is expected to take effect from the end of 2024, with initial payments in early 2025.

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in Ukraine, with cumulative investments exceeding €18bn in over 500 projects. In October, the EBRD achieved its target of deploying a minimum of €3bn in financing to Ukraine's real economy in response to Russia's war on the country in 2022-23.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US charges three more tankers with busting oil price cap sanctions, warns 30 more companies

Ukraine’s corporate lending recovers after Russian invasion slump

David Cameron chooses Kyiv as first official foreign visit as British Foreign Minister.

News

US charges three more tankers with busting oil price cap sanctions, warns 30 more companies

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has charged three more UAE-flagged tanker with busting sanctions by ignoring the $60 oil price cap and has issued warning letters to 30 more shippers operating more than 100 vessels.

Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels yield limited progress

Serbian and Kosovan negotiators' separate meetings with EU special envoy Miroslav Lajcak revealed a continued impasse in key areas.

Bulgaria’s government close to collapse amid tensions over Russian oil imports

Two of the three formations behind Bulgaria's government are threatening to pull out after disagreements over the end of the derogation for Russian oil imports.

David Cameron chooses Kyiv as first official foreign visit as British Foreign Minister.

New British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has made his first working visit to Ukraine, just days after his surprise appointment.

Erdogan set to push Scholz for Eurofighter jet sales in Berlin meeting

German chancellor expected to block any such deal. Tensions between Turkey and allies on approach to Israel and Sweden’s Nato application among obstacles.

US charges three more tankers with busting oil price cap sanctions, warns 30 more companies
2 hours ago
Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels yield limited progress
5 hours ago
Bulgaria’s government close to collapse amid tensions over Russian oil imports
5 hours ago
David Cameron chooses Kyiv as first official foreign visit as British Foreign Minister.
6 hours ago
Erdogan set to push Scholz for Eurofighter jet sales in Berlin meeting
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    17 days ago
  2. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    7 days ago
  4. Polish hauliers' border blockade becoming a new flashpoint between Warsaw and Kyiv
    4 days ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    17 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    23 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    24 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss