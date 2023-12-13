EBRD, EU, Raiffeisen Bank secure €7mn credit line for green Bosnian SMEs

By bne IntelliNews December 13, 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on December 13 it has secured a €7mn credit line to Raiffeisen Bank to be combined with a EU grant and used for financing green small and medium-sized companies in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be able to apply for loans and grants to help them improve their competitiveness and reduce their carbon footprint, thanks to the new SME Go Green programme launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with the support of the European Union,” the EBRD said in a statement.

Companies can apply for funds to improve their energy and resource efficiency by investing in industrial premises, equipment, software, electric vehicles or renewable energy measures. If they implement successfully the projects, a 10% cashback of the loan amount, or 15% for investments in renewable energy and the agribusiness value chain will be provided by the EU.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Bosnia’s central bank expects increased demand for corporate loans in 4Q23

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s central bank expects that the demand for corporate loans will increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 after corporate lending rose in the third quarter, it said in a ... more

Montenegro’s central bank says Serbian company wants to buy Prva Banka

Montenegro’s central bank said on November 10 it has received a request for approval of the purchase of a 50% stake in Prva Banka Montenegro from a Serbian company, not a Bosnian businessman as ... more

Bosnian businessman buys Montenegrin Prva Banka

Dalibor Matic, a businessman from Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, is buying a controlling stake in Montenegrin Prva Banka, of which the main shareholder is Aco Djukanovic, brother of ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    11 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  4. Global maritime choke points are clogging up
    5 days ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    6 months ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    13 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    26 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    11 days ago
  4. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss